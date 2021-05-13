Episode 2 of ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ continues to deepen its story’s ties to the greater ‘Star Wars‘ universe and is astute in marking the differences between the pre and post-‘Clone Wars’ eras. It follows the titular group of clone troopers who must help an old friend protect his family. Their new mission sketches the more human side of the clones and brings them into conflict with the Empire. You can find all the highlights of the episode in the recap section. If you are wondering where the space-themed series will head next, here’s what’s in store for the Clone Force 99 in episode 3!

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 3 Release Date

‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ episode 3 is set to premiere on May 14, 2021, at 3 am EST on Disney+. The first season comprises 16 episodes with a runtime of 31-71 minutes each, and new episodes drop on the service on Fridays.

Where to Stream Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 3 Online?

‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ is a Disney+ original series and is streaming exclusively on the platform. If you have a subscription, you can watch ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ episode 3 at the above-mentioned date and time on Disney+.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 3 Spoilers

The upcoming episode of ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ is titled ‘Replacements.’ Episode 3 will likely expand upon the helpful nature of the Bad Batch as they make their way through the galaxy. Despite their good intentions, the turmoil in the galaxy might force their hand into committing morally questionable actions. The official synopsis of the episode reads: “The Batch gets stuck on a desolate moon.”

Therefore, it is possible that the Bad Batch takes their first mission as mercenaries in the third episode. The chain codes that are seen in the second episode connect the animated series to ‘The Mandalorian.’ Therefore, Fennec Shand, an elite mercenary first introduced in the latter series, could make an appearance, as could certain other fan-favorite characters.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 2 Recap

The second episode of ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ is titled ‘Cut and Run.’ It follows the Clone Force 99 sans Crosshair with the addition of Omega. They land on the Outer Rim planet Saleucami. There they meet an old acquaintance, the former clone trooper, Cut Lawquane. The Empire is working on preparing a database of the galaxy’s residents and tightened their policies regarding the use of Imperial currency and registration for chain codes.

As a deserter, Cut fears that the Empire will punish him and his family if they discover him. He is planning to shift his family in the further reaches of space where the Empire cannot track them. Tech devises a plan to steal the memory disks of devices containing the database and copy the chain codes for their personal use. While stealing the chain codes, Omega gets caught up in an attack by a Nexus.

She later manages to steal the chain code disks in time, and Tech modifies them so that Cut and his family can board a public transport that will carry them to safety. Hunter realizes that Omega will always be in danger if she remains with the Bad Batch and asks Cut to take her along with them. However, Omega refuses to leave the group. The episode ends with the Clone Force 99 jetting off to an unknown location.

Read More: All Star Wars Movies, Ranked