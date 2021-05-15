‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ episode 3 is a classic ‘Star Wars‘ story with plenty of good vs. evil parallels and oodles of heart-touching moments. It follows the Clone Force 99, stranded on a distant planet as they continue to discover their humanity in Omega’s presence. On the flip side, one of their own, Crosshairs, takes a dark turn. You can find a detailed summary of the episode’s events in the recap section below. Those curious about the Clone Force 99’s next adventure, here’s what’s in store for ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ episode 4.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 4 Release Date

‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ episode 4 releases on May 21, 2021, at 3 am EST on Disney+. The first season consists of 16 episodes with a runtime of 31-71 minutes each, and new episodes are released weekly on Fridays.

Where to Stream Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 4 Online?

‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ is a Disney+ original series and is streaming exclusively on the platform. Subscribers can watch ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ episode 4 starting from the above-mentioned date and time on Disney+.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 4 Spoilers

The fourth episode of ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ will likely continue to explore the relationship between Clone Force 99 and Omega as the young clone is still trying to discover her special abilities. The dynamic has so far paralleled that of Din Djarin and Baby Yoda from ‘The Mandalorian,’ but we expect to see a few shakeups in the next episode. On a greater scale, the series looks set to explore how the Empire replaced the clone troopers with stormtroopers. If Crosshairs’ storyline is any indication, things will likely continue to get darker on this front as the Empire rises to its full power. Crosshairs might be assigned another murderous mission, and The Bad Batch might have to step in to restrain him.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 3 Recap

The third episode of ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ is titled ‘Replacements.’ It follows Clone Force 99 as they crash land on a distant inhospitable planet. The ship’s capacitor is damaged, and Wrecker’s injuries from the group’s skirmish with the Empire in the previous episode cause him to act out. Tech and Echo try to fix the capacitor, but an alien monster who likes energy steals it.

Hunter and Omega set out to retrieve the capacitor. They find the capacitor but are attacked by the monster. Hunter’s mask is knocked off in the tussle for the capacitor, forcing him to shut down. Omega bonds with the monster and manages to get the capacitor. When they return to the ship, Wrecker reveals the room he built for Omega.

Meanwhile, on Kamino, Admiral Rampart assigns Crosshairs a new mission and a new team of soldiers. On the mission to kill the insurgents on Onderon, one of the new recruits refuses to obey the orders, and Crosshairs kills him. Tarkin hints that the conscripted soldiers could replace the clone troopers. This leaves Kamino’s Prime Minister concerned as the clone factory is the planet’s major source of revenue.

