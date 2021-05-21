‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ episode 4 is an action-heavy affair with plenty of visual nods to the live-action ‘Star Wars‘ movies. It follows the Clone Force 99 as they try to figure out their next step after falling out with the Empire. They land on a planet to scout for resources but end up running into a deadly mercenary on the hunt for Omega. You can find the detailed highlights of the latest episode’s events in the recap section below. Those curious about the next chapter of the space-themed animated series, here’s what’s in store for ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ episode 5.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 5 Release Date

‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ episode 5 will release on May 28, 2021, at 3 am ET on Disney+. The first season consists of 16 episodes with a runtime of around 30 minutes each, and new episodes drop on the service every Friday.

Where to Stream Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 5 Online?

‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ is a Disney+ original series and is streaming exclusively on the platform. ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ episode 5 will be available to subscribers starting from the aforementioned date and time on Disney+.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 5 Spoilers

The fifth episode of ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ will likely see the Clone Force 99 once again cross paths with the Empire’s forces. As the Empire plans to move on from the clones, the Bad Batch members may have to reflect on their identity. The Kaminoans have hinted at their intention to build a new batch of clones with powers similar to those of the Bad Batch. Omega could be crucial in this task, and the Kaminoans could very well have hired Fennec Shand to deliver her to them. Shand will likely cross paths with the Clone Force 99 again but not in episode 5. The upcoming episode might shed some light on Omega’s creation, and true purpose as the Bad Batch will undoubtedly face new challenges in keeping her safe.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 4 Recap

The fourth episode of ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ is titled ‘Cornered.’ It opens with the Bad Batch gliding through the space low on fuel and other resources. They are on course to the outer-rim planet Idaflor but must make a pit stop to gather resources and fix the ship. They land on the nearby planet Pantora for this purpose.

Tech tries to scramble the ship’s signature while Echo poses as a military droid to recruit a group of droids to help fix the ship. Hunter bribes off a dockworker to keep their presence on the planet a secret. However, the dockworker betrays him and reveals their location to Fennec Shand (first introduced in ‘The Mandalorian‘). Omega wanders off into the market and encounters Shand. It is revealed that there is a bounty on Omega.

Hunter and Wrecker search for Omega. Meanwhile, Tech and Echo both succeed in their tasks, and the ship is as good as new. Wrecker fights Shand but is quickly defeated by the mercenary. Hunter then chases after Shand, who is taking Omega away. In the end, Omega is rescued, and Shand lives to fight another day. The Bad Batch leaves Pantora with the intention of finding the person who placed a bounty on Omega.

