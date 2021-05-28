‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ episode 5 finally delivers on the promise of the Bad Batch becoming muscle for hire. A Jedi informant assigns the group a rescue mission in exchange for information about Fennec Shand’s employer. You can find all the highlights of this week’s episode in the recap section. For those impatiently waiting for the next chapter of the animated series, here’s what’s in store for ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ episode 6.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 6 Release Date

‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ episode 6 premieres on June 4, 2021, at 3 am ET on Disney+. The first season consists of 16 episodes, and new episodes are released on the service weekly, on Fridays.

Where to Stream Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 6 Online?

‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ is a Disney+ original series and is streaming exclusively on the platform. Subscribers of the service will be able to stream ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ episode 6 starting from the aforementioned date and time on Disney+.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 6 Spoilers

The sixth episode of ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ will continue to toy with the mystery of Fennec Shand’s employer. The events could directly tie into Omega’s origin and power, raising more questions than providing answers. The series has only touched upon the outlaws and their criminal activities in the post-Republic era. The following episode could dive deeper into this plot thread and explore the larger implications of increased criminal activities in the galaxy. Wrecker has consistently banged his head during battles, and this could possibly make him susceptible to the inhibitor chip that caused Crosshairs to fall under the Empire’s control. The Bad Batch is likely to receive steady mercenary work from Cid, and their next mission could stretch them to their limits.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 5 Recap

‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ episode 5 is titled ‘Rampage,’ and it follows the Clone Force 99 as they embark on a new mission: to find out who hired the mercenary Fennec Shand to retrieve Omega. They arrive on the planet Ord Mantell, looking for a Jedi informant known as Cid. Cid isn’t aware of who Shand is but agrees to dig into the matter if the Bad Batch pulls off a mission for her. Their task is to rescue a young kid named Muchi from a group of slavers.

The Bad Batch leaves behind Omega on the ship and heads to the base where Muchi is being kept. They are captured by the slavers as soon as they arrive. Elsewhere, Cid assures Jabba the Hut’s right-hand man, Bib Fortuna, that Muchi will be retrieved soon. Omega arrives and helps out the Bad Batch. Muchi turns out to be a Rancor, and Wrecker is forced to subdue him. Muchi is rescued and returned to Bib Fortuna.

Cid is unable to learn who hired Shand but pays the Bad Batch for their help. Cid tells the Bad Batch that they will need more money and friends if they want to remain hidden from the Empire. She offers to continue providing them with more mercenary missions.

