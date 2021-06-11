After the rising piles of unsolved mysteries from the previous episodes, ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ episode 7 arrives with some long-awaited and much-needed answers. In the episode, the Clone Force 99 reunites with Captain Rex and finally has their inhibitor chips removed. You can find a detailed rundown of the episode’s events in the recap section. The episode reveals some important clues about the galaxy’s changing power dynamics making the road forward more compelling. Speaking of the road ahead, here’s what lies in store for the Clone Force 99 in ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ episode 8.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 8 Release Date

‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ episode 8 premieres on June 18, 2021, at 3 am ET on Disney+. The first season of the animated series consists of 16 episodes, and new episodes are released weekly on Fridays.

Where to Stream Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 8 Online?

‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ is a Disney+ original series and is exclusively streaming on the platform. Users of the service can stream ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ episode 8 starting from the given date and time on Disney+.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 8 Spoilers

As we reach the halfway mark in the season with ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ episode 8, the stage looks set for another epic confrontation between the Clone Force 99 and former member turned Empire pawn, Crosshair. The Empire is now aware of the Bad Batch’s whereabouts and is likely to send Crosshair to eliminate them. The question that now arises is, will Crosshair be redeemed, or will he prove to be fatal for his former comrades.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 7 Recap

In ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ episode 7 called ‘Battle Scars,’ Hunter is informed by Cid that the group owes her a lofty sum of money for the various expenses she has covered for them, including fuel, ration, repairs, etc. Hunter must agree to carry out a risky but high-paying mission for Cid to settle the debt. Before the specifics of the mission can be discussed, they are interrupted by a hooded figure.

The mysterious figure reveals himself as Captain Rex, a first-generation clone and Clone Wars veteran with close ties to the Bad Batch. It is, in fact, Rex who hired the Martez sisters in the previous episode to retrieve the tactical droid. Rex also meets Omega for the first time. Wrecker’s headaches caused by the inhibitor chip reemerge. This alarms Rex, who insists the group must get rid of their inhibitor chips at once. The group heads to the starship graveyard planet known as Bracca, where Rex meets up with them. They find an old Jedi cruiser, which has the resources to remove the inhibitor chips.

After a tussle with a tentacled alien monster, Wrecker’s chip activates again, and he attacks his friends, including Omega. The group, with Rex’s help, is able to subdue him and have his chip removed. Later, all the Bad Batch members have their chips removed. Rex offers them a chance to join the slowly building rebellion. Hunter refuses in favor of figuring out what’s best for the squad. Rex and Clone Force 99 part ways but not before a group of Scrapper Guild members spot them and alert the Empire.

