‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ episode 8 sees the Clone Force 99 reunite with former member turned Empire puppet, Crosshair. Their reunion isn’t a happy one as Crosshair is hellbent on destroying his former comrades. If you are curious to find out how this epic confrontation ends, you can find a detailed summary in the recap section. For those clamoring for the next chapter in this space-faring saga, here’s what you can expect from ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ episode 9.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 9 Release Date

‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ episode 9 releases on June 25, 2021, at 3 am ET on Disney+. The first season of the animated series comprises 16 episodes, and new episodes drop on the service weekly, every Friday.

Where to Stream Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 9 Online?

‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ is a Disney+ original series and is exclusively streaming on the platform. Subscribers can stream ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ episode 9 starting from the aforementioned date and time on Disney+.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 9 Spoilers

‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ episode 9 is likely to pick up immediately after the events of the previous episode and will follow the Bad Batch as they will have to regroup and figure out their next move. They will have to think fast and act quickly before Omega is delivered to the Kaminoans to have any chance of saving the young clone. With the Empire on their tail, saving Omega is shaping up to be an uphill battle. On the other hand, the injuries Crosshair sustained at the end of episode 8 are reminiscent of Anakin’s transformation into Darth Vader, and Crosshair seems destined for a similar path of villainy. Cad Bane is a fan-favorite character from the Clone Wars era, and it is likely we will see more of him in the remaining episodes.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 8 Recap

In ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ episode titled ‘Reunion,’ opens on Kamino, where Admiral Rampart is alerted about the whereabouts of the Clone Force 99. He promptly orders Crosshair, a former member of the Clone Force 99, to obliterate the group despite the Kaminoans insisting that the Bad Batch can be valuable assets. Now fearful that Omega won’t be returned to them alive, the Kaminoans decide to hire another bounty hunter.

On Bracca, the Bad Batch decides to steal some weapons left behind on the Jedi Cruiser to settle their debt with Cid. As they carry out their smuggling operation, Crosshair arrives on the planet. A proximity alarm alerts the Bad Batch about the Imperial Ships, and Tech tries to stall Crosshair and his trooper army by jamming their comms.

Nonetheless, Crosshair finds the group, and the Clone Force 99 is cornered in the engine room. They try to escape through the cruiser’s ion engine. Crosshair anticipates their plan and has the engine turned on. However, the Bad Batch uses the explosives retrieved from the cruiser to execute a daring escape. Just as they think they are in the clear, Cad Bane, a cowboy-style bounty hunter, arrives and engages in a gunfight with Hunter. Hunter is shot in the chest, and Bane forcefully takes Omega away.

