‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ episode 15 is one of the darkest episodes of the show that reminds us how selfish and evil the Empire can be. The episode follows the Clone Force 99’s attempts to rescue Hunter, who has been captured by the Empire. Meanwhile, Crosshair tries to convince Hunter to join the Empire. If you need a refresher or wish to catch up on the latest episode’s events, you can head to the recap section. For fans of the show who are impatiently waiting for next week’s finale, here’s what’s in store for the space-faring mercenaries in ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ episode 16.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Finale Release Date

‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ episode 16 premieres on August 13, 2021, at 3 am ET on Disney+. The upcoming episode serves as the season finale of the debut season of the animated series.

Where to Stream Star Wars: The Bad Batch Finale Online?

‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ episode 16 will become available to stream on Disney+ from the date and time stated above. The series is a Disney+ Original and cannot be watched outside of the platform.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Finale Spoilers

The finale of the inaugural season of ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ is likely to pick up right after the ending of episode 15 and will reveal how the Bad Batch survives from the destruction. It is possible that Crosshair will finally realize that the Empire sees the clones as dispensable and will sacrifice himself so that the others can escape. The Bad Batch might find themselves hunted down by the Empire, and instead of running away, they are likely to fight back. The group could receive help from the Syndullas, Captain Rex, or the other people the Bad Batch helps throughout the season.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 15 Recap

The penultimate episode of ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ season 1 is titled ‘Return to Kamino.’ It opens with Crosshair transporting Hunter to Kamino. Fully aware that the rest of the Clone Force 99 will try to rescue Hunter, Crosshair turns on Hunter’s comm-link as a trap. After fixing their ship, the rest of the crew head for Kamino to rescue Hunter.

The Bad Batch arrives on Kamino and lands in Tipoca City, a secret city in the ocean. They head to a secret laboratory in the city. Omega reveals that the facility is where the clones were made. Meanwhile, Hunter and Crosshair argue as both try to convince the other to switch sides. Crosshair reveals that he had his inhibitor chip removed and is working for the Empire out of his own will.

The Bad Batch, except Omega, arrives at Hunter’s location but quickly finds themselves outnumbered. Crosshair tries to convince his former comrades to join the Empire and kills his elite squad as a display of power. One of the surviving members of Crosshair’s troop informs Rampart of the situation, who orders the destruction of Tipoca City. The city begins to sink, and the Bad Batch is left to die.

