‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ is an animated series created by Dave Filoni that revolves around the Clone Force 99, a group of elite military clones who formerly worked for the Empire. Set in the aftermath of the Clone Wars, the show follows Clone Force 99 members trying to find their place in the rapidly changing galaxy far, far away. They form a close familial bond with Omega, a young female clone, and take up mercenary missions to survive.

It has garnered praise from critics, and fans have enjoyed the Bad Batch’s emotionally resonant journey in season 1. Therefore there is a wave of excitement and anticipation surrounding the show’s return for a second season. If you are one of the fans eagerly looking for details related to ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ season 2, here’s everything you need to know!

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 Release Date

‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ season 1 premiered on May 4, 2021, on Disney+. It concluded with the final episode dropping on August 13, 2021. The first season consists of 16 episodes that are approximately 30 minutes in length (except for the premiere episode).

Before the release of the two-part season 1 finale, the series was officially renewed for a second season on August 5, 2021. “Fans have enthusiastically embraced the action and drama of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, and we are excited to see the Star Wars animated universe continue to expand on Disney+,” Michael Paull (President of Disney+ and ESPN+) told the press. The announcement also confirmed that the show would return with its sophomore season in 2022.

Star Wars: @TheBadBatch will return for a second season in 2022. Prepare for the two part finale of season one starting tomorrow, only on @DisneyPlus. #TheBadBatch pic.twitter.com/TOs5Lh34bT — Star Wars (@starwars) August 5, 2021

As far as the release date is concerned, here’s what we know. An exact date for the second season hasn’t been announced by the network yet. The first season was announced in July 2020 and premiered in May 2021. Assuming the second season follows a similar production timeline, we can expect ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ season 2 to premiere sometime in May 2022, at the earliest.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ features the voice acting talents of Dee Bradley Baker, who voices Bad Batch members Hunter, Wrecker, Tech, Crosshair, and Echo. Additionally, Baker also voices other clones such as Captains Rex, Howzer, and Gregor. Michelle Ang lends her voice to Omega. Ben Diskin provides the voice of AZI-3, a medical droid. Gwendoline Yeo, Rhea Perlman, and Noshir Dalal have recurring roles as the voices of Nala Se, Cid, and Vice Admiral Rampart.

Baker, Ang, Diskin, Yeo, Perlman, and Dalal will almost certainly resume their voice-acting duties for season 2. A number of fan-favorite characters from the ‘Star Wars’ franchise make appearances in the first season, and their respective voice actors could return for season 2, depending on the plot. Therefore, Ian McDiarmid (Emperor Palpatine/Darth Sidious), Ming-Na Wen (Fennec Shand), Vanessa Marshall (Hera Syndulla), and Corey Burton (Cad Bane) could also potentially reprise their voice roles in the new season.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

In the finale of ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ season 1, titled ‘Kamino Lost,’ Tipoca City and the cloning facility where Omega grew up is completely destroyed. The Bad Batch, Omega, and Crosshair make it out of the wreckage mostly unscathed. However, Crosshair refuses to rejoin his former comrades. Nala Se is brought to an Imperial Facility that is presumably a center for the Empire’s cloning experiments.

In the second season, we can expect to see the Bad Batch return to Ord Mantell, which has become their temporary home. They could continue doing some mercenary work for Cid but will have to maintain a low profile. Sooner or later, the group is likely to get drawn into the conflict between the Empire and the slowly building rebellion. Meanwhile, Crosshair seems intent on forging his own path, and a return to the Empire could be on the cards for him.

The sophomore season can also shed light on the Empire’s plans for Nala Se and how they benefit from her cloning expertise. She could play a crucial role in the Empire’s desire to create Force-sensitive clones. Fan-favorite characters such as Ahsoka Tano, Boba Fett, and Kanan Jarrus could also appear, thereby expanding on the show’s ties to the greater ‘Star Wars‘ universe.

Read More: All Star Wars Movies, Ranked