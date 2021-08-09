Although the first season of ‘Stargirl’ has a somewhat positive ending, we can’t ignore the new beginnings it has hinted at. Solomon Grundy and Shiv are two supervillains to look out for, with the latter possessing a gem that has Eclipso, who is another supervillain on the rise. Eclipso’s dangerous ability to possess people will prove to be an extreme challenge for Stargirl even if Grundy and Shiv collectively can’t take her down. If you need more details about the upcoming revelations in the premiere episode of ‘Stargirl’ season 2, you are at the right place. Here’s everything you need to know!

Stargirl Season 2 Episode 1 Release Date

‘Stargirl’ season 2 episode 1 will release on August 10, 2021, at 8 pm ET on The CW. The show is slated to release new episodes every Tuesday, and every episode has a runtime of 42–53 minutes.

Where to Watch Stargirl Season 2 Episode 1 Online?

You can watch ‘Stargirl’ season 2 episode 1 through a cable connection on The CW at the above-mentioned date and time. After its broadcast on the channel, the episode will also be available on The CW’s official website and app. In addition, you can live stream episodes of ‘Stargirl’ on various cable-free online streaming services like DirecTV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, and Hulu + Live TV. Another way to catch the show is by using VOD services such as iTunes, Apple TV, and Amazon Prime Video. Fans can also watch the first season on HBO Max with a subscription to the streaming service.

Stargirl Season 2 Episode 1 Spoilers

The premiere episode of ‘Stargirl’ season 2 is titled ‘Summer School: Chapter One.’ As the title suggests, summer break will be swiftly approaching, and Pat will try to convince the family to take a vacation. The advent of holidays is not the only motivating factor, but Courtney’s religious obsession with her Stargirl persona will also cause him to try and divert her attention. Additionally, Courtney’s schoolwork has also suffered because of her fondness for her alter ego and the world it pulls her into.

In the meantime, Beth will reconnect with Chuck, and in the process, discover a piece of information that her parents never cared to tell her about. Yolanda will still be reeling from Brainwave’s death, and Rick will somehow sense Solomon Grundy’s presence nearby, prompting him to follow up on his intuition and tracking the guy. Apart from the main characters, a set of fresh heroes and villains are all set to make their debut in the second season. Jakeem Thunder, The Thunderbolt (Yz), Jade, The Shade, and Eclipso are the ones expected to be the central focus in the second season.

Season 2 will also shed light on the artifacts Courtney stole: Alan Scott’s lantern and Johnny Thunder’s pink pen. Both of these elements are important to the narrative of the show. In a conversation with SFX Magazine, series showrunner Geoff Johns spilled some beans on some exciting details of the second season. “Those two elements (Alan Scott’s lantern and Johnny Thunder’s pink pen) play into the story pretty early on,” he said.

Moreover, Green Lantern’s daughter Jade will also show up in season 2, which means her brother Obsidian might make an appearance too. This might, in turn, reveal interesting facts about the Scott family. Johns added, “And where Jade is, her brother Obsidian surely can’t be far behind. We haven’t seen a character wield the power of Green Lantern for a long, long time on TV.” As per the showrunner, “The Thunderbolt has never been on the screen before in live-action.” Well, it is definitely going to be a wild ride. Check out the extended trailer for the second season as you gear up for the premiere episode!

