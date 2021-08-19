The second episode of ‘Stargirl’ season 2 takes a deep dive into Jennie’s personal struggles as Courtney tries to help her navigate her relationship with the Lantern. Jennie realizes that she could control the Lantern through various shades of her fluctuating mood. However, in one instance, the Lantern absorbs her anger which is then manifested as danger befalling Blue Valley. If you’re not up to speed with the latest developments, you can read the recap section. Now, let us get into the details for ‘Stargirl’ season 2 episode 3!

Stargirl Season 2 Episode 3 Release Date

‘Stargirl’ season 2 episode 3 will premiere on August 24, 2021, at 8 pm ET on The CW. New episodes of the show, with a runtime of approximately 45 minutes, air on the network every Tuesday.

Where to Watch Stargirl Season 2 Episode 3 Online?

To watch ‘Stargirl’ season 2 episode 3, cable subscribers can tune in to The CW at the date and time stated above. The episode will also be available on The CW’s official website and The CW app a day after its television broadcast. Additionally, you can live stream episodes of the show on live TV streaming services like DirecTV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, and Hulu + Live TV. You can choose to purchase the new episode on VOD services such as iTunes, Apple TV, and Amazon Prime Video. Fans can also watch the first season on HBO Max with a subscription to the streaming service.

Stargirl Season 2 Episode 3 Spoilers

In the third episode, titled ‘Summer School: Chapter Three,’ Mike will develop a fascination for the superhero life and consider joining the team. For that, he might have to convince Pat to let him into the group. Speaking of which, the JSA will recruit help from Thunderbolt and prepare to tackle The Shade headlong. Here’s a promo for the third episode!

Stargirl Season 2 Episode 2 Recap

The second episode, titled ‘Summer School: Chapter Two,’ picks up from the cliff-hanger ending of the previous episode. Jennie is revealed to be the daughter of the Green Lantern. In a flashback moving six days back, we learn that the girl had been living in a Milwaukee group home, where she found the Green Lantern ring that her father left for her in a box of lozenges. She was supposed to find her brother Todd but instead ran into the Dugans and Courtney, who have mostly been harsh to her.

Once Courtney leaves for summer school, Jennie learns that her emotions control the Lantern but is clueless about the “how and why” of it. One day, Jennie’s anger affects the Lantern in a way that puts Blue Valley in danger, but with Courtney and Pat’s help, she prevents the worst from happening. Yet, the Lantern is not entirely comprehensible to Jennie, and the next day, she goes missing without dropping any prior warning or notice.

Courtney, as a consequence, resolves to be more responsible and in tune with her real identity and not Stargirl until a new villain, The Shade, turns up. Having no other option, Courtney immediately reports for duty! Meanwhile, Eclipso had forced Bobbie to kill Cindy and then coaxed Cindy into murdering Bobbie so that he could consume her soul. Hence, Cindy decides to get back at him.

