The third episode of ‘Stargirl’ season 2 focuses on Mike, who becomes Thunderbolt’s new master but Pat is unwilling to include him in the JSA despite continual efforts by the boy. At last, when the others vote for Mike to stay, Pat concedes, and together, they head out in search of The Shade. If you’re unaware of what happens next, we have added a recap at the end for your reference. Now, here’s all the information you need on ‘Stargirl’ season 2 episode 4 here!

Stargirl Season 2 Episode 4 Release Date

‘Stargirl’ season 2 episode 4 will premiere on August 31, 2021, at 8 pm ET on The CW. New episodes of the show, with a runtime of approximately 45 minutes, air on the network every Tuesday.

Where to Watch Stargirl Season 2 Episode 4 Online?

To watch ‘Stargirl’ season 2 episode 4, cable subscribers can tune in to The CW at the date and time stated above. The episode will also be available on The CW’s official website and The CW app a day after its television broadcast. Additionally, you can live stream episodes of the show on live TV streaming services like DirecTV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, and Hulu + Live TV. You can choose to purchase the new episode on VOD services such as iTunes, Apple TV, and Amazon Prime Video. Fans can also watch the first season on HBO Max with a subscription to the streaming service.

Stargirl Season 2 Episode 4 Spoilers

In the fourth episode, titled ‘Summer School: Chapter Four,’ Pat might have something to reveal to Courtney. However, he will be unsure whether to tell her the truth about Eclipso’s past. Meanwhile, Crock and Paula’s unexpected visit might startle Pat and Courtney, who already have a lot on their plate. The latter will encounter The Shade once again, but this time, she would have procured valuable information. Here’s a promo for the next episode!

Stargirl Season 2 Episode 3 Recap

The third episode, titled ‘Summer School: Chapter Three,’ opens 11 years before the Injustice Society wiped out the JSA. The original Wildcat had stepped in to save them even if all he could do was inform them about the Injustice Society capturing Solomon Grundy. In the present, Mike finds an unusual-looking pen that begins to discharge a form identifying as Thunderbolt. He is a genie who would grant wishes to Mike, provided he doesn’t intend to kill or resurrect anyone.

Meanwhile, The Shade manages to steal the box that contains Eclipso after he finds it in Barbara’s possession. The JSA resolves to seek vengeance for Dr. Mid-Nite’s death that The Shade might be responsible for. Even though Thunderbolt has made his decision to stick to Mike, Pat doesn’t want him on the team. However, the others insist that he should stay. When the JSA finally faces The Shade, he reveals that he is far from being evil, unlike the Injustice Society. He only had problems with Icicle and even denies killing Dr. Mid-Nite.

Moreover, The Shade does not plan to destroy Blue Valley. Within seconds, he outsmarts the JSA and escapes without a trace. Mike wishes Thunderbolt belonged to someone better, so he leaves Mike and finds a new kid. Beth’s goggles still don’t recognize her, but they could foresee Eclipso’s arrival. The Shade is also aware of his presence lurking around, so when he opens the box, he is not surprised to find it empty, meaning Eclipso is out to destroy the children.

