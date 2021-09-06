The fourth episode of ‘Stargirl’ season 2 follows Crusher and Paula’s escape from prison. Their only motive is to meet their daughter Artemis during her football tryouts, but Cindy might not let that happen. Courtney wants to know more about Eclipso. However, Pat doesn’t want her to learn the entire truth. Our recap section will help paint a clearer picture of the exciting events of the latest episode. Now, here’s all that we know about ‘Stargirl’ season 2 episode 5!

Stargirl Season 2 Episode 5 Release Date

‘Stargirl’ season 2 episode 5 will premiere on September 7, 2021, at 8 pm ET on The CW. New episodes of the show air on the network every Tuesday. Each episode has a runtime of approximately 45 minutes.

Where to Watch Stargirl Season 2 Episode 5 Online?

To watch ‘Stargirl’ season 2 episode 5, cable subscribers can tune in to The CW at the date and time stated above. The episode will also be available on The CW’s official website and The CW app a day after its television broadcast. Additionally, you can live stream episodes of the show on live TV streaming services like DirecTV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Apple TV, Xfinity, and Hulu+Live TV. You can choose to purchase the new episode on VOD services such as iTunes, Google Play, Microsoft Store, Vudu, and Amazon Prime Video. Moreover, fans can watch the first season on HBO Max with a subscription to the streaming service.

Stargirl Season 2 Episode 5 Spoilers

In the fifth episode, titled ‘Summer School: Chapter Five,’ Pat and Courtney will continue to meet roadblocks in their search for Eclipso. They will also have arguments on the way as darkness begins to descend on Blue Valley. The significant change in the weather might imply that he is lurking somewhere near. Cindy has been trying to revive the ISA, but her decision to include one student might bring undesirable results. On the other hand, Cameron will share secrets with Courtney. Here’s a promo for the next episode!

Stargirl Season 2 Episode 4 Recap

In the fourth episode titled ‘Summer School: Chapter Four,’ Crusher and Paula escape prison and force Mike to drag Pat into the matter as well. They need his help to keep a low profile until Artemis’ football tryouts, after which they’d go back to jail. Pat hesitates to grant favors to two criminals, who could disrupt the order of life if left unsupervised.

However, Pat realizes that he has more in common with Crusher and Paula than he had ever imagined. The escaped convicts make it to the tryouts and disclose everything to their daughter. Meanwhile, Courtney, Yolanda, Beth, and Rick run a background check on Eclipso. Pat refuses to tell Courtney much about Eclipso, but The Shade tells her that the supervillain killed Dr. Mid-Nite’s daughter. Although Pat is certain that there is nothing more to be disclosed, he and Barbara are still guarding more secrets.

Realizing Courtney has more ground to cover, she sets out in search of The Shade. Elsewhere, Cindy invites Isaac to join her in the formation of a new ISA and uses Eclipso to project a brutal image of the police attacking Artemis’ parents. She goes out of control as a result and misses the chance to play college football.

