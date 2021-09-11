In the fifth episode of ‘Stargirl’ season 2, Courtney continues her search for The Shade, and Pat warns her to be careful of the path she has chosen to embark upon. Cindy and Cameron’s interesting conversation is interrupted by a dangerous incident at school brought along by Eclipso’s dark spirit that seeps into their conscience. Our recap section will give you an idea of how the episode progresses. Now, here is everything we know about ‘Stargirl’ season 2 episode 6!

Stargirl Season 2 Episode 6 Release Date

‘Stargirl’ season 2 episode 6 will premiere on September 14, 2021, at 8 pm ET on The CW. New episodes of the show air on the network every Tuesday. The second installment has 13 episodes that run for approximately 45 minutes each.

Where to Watch Stargirl Season 2 Episode 6 Online?

To watch ‘Stargirl’ season 2 episode 6, cable subscribers can tune in to The CW at the date and time stated above. The episode will also be available on The CW’s official website and The CW app a day after its television broadcast. Additionally, you can view the episode on live TV streaming services like DirecTV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Xfinity, and Hulu + Live TV. You can choose to purchase the new episode on VOD services such as iTunes, Google Play, Apple TV, Microsoft Store, Vudu, and Amazon Prime Video. Moreover, fans can watch the first season on HBO Max with a subscription to the streaming service.

Stargirl Season 2 Episode 6 Spoilers

In the sixth episode, titled ‘Summer School: Chapter Six,’ Cindy AKA Shiv and her new team will tackle the JSA. Therefore, we can expect to see a lot of tension brewing between Cindy and Courtney AKA Stargirl. We know how powerful Cindy is and that she has been planning to get back at Courtney for a long time. So, the face-off will be intense, action-packed, and hopefully iconic! Here is a promo for the upcoming episode!

Stargirl Season 2 Episode 5 Recap

The fifth episode, titled ‘Summer School: Chapter Five,’ takes us ten years back to Farmersville, where Cindy has a horrible nightmare about being found by her father, the Dragon King. Her mother rushes in to comfort the young girl and just when she goes back to sleep, the Dragon King appears in her bedroom. In the present, Cindy goes over to kickstart a conversation with Cameron, who is unsure whether to trust her. Meanwhile, Pat warns Courtney against approaching The Shade when he realizes she has been looking for him.

Courtney also tries to contact Cameron and have a discussion about his drawings of her. Interestingly, they begin to bond over that, his future, and other topics, which almost leads them to kiss. But just then, she receives a text from Yolanda notifying her about the unusual weather in Blue Valley. Courtney joins the others at school, where they spot Mr. Deisinger’s car and immediately rush to ensure he is safe. However, they have no idea about the seemingly telepathic contact he has had with Eclipso, which manifests later in the art room in splashes of paint and diamond-shaped forms.

The villain ultimately emerges and infiltrates into the minds of the kids. They all see disturbing images, and moments later, Courtney rushes to find Mr. Deisinger in the grip of a dark entity. She uses the Cosmic Staff and chases away Eclipso’s spirit. It turns out that Deisinger was not entirely possessed by the Black Diamond, so Pat assumes that Eclipso is only growing in power. Cameron is peacefully working on his mural when a sudden spasm of pain shoots through him, and he drops his brush, now covered in frost.

