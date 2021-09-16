Stargirl Season 2 Episode 7: What to Expect?

In the sixth episode of ‘Stargirl’ season 2, it’s Courtney vs. Cindy, which means the moment we’ve been impatiently anticipating is finally here. These two powerful women have a thrilling face-off at the school where Eclipso had wreaked havoc previously. So, what is the villain up to now? To check out the highlights of the latest episode, you can read the refresher laid out at the bottom. Now, let’s move on to the release date and other details for ‘Stargirl’ season 2 episode 7!

Stargirl Season 2 Episode 7 Release Date

‘Stargirl’ season 2 episode 7 will premiere on September 21, 2021, at 8 pm ET on The CW. New episodes of the show air on the network every Tuesday. The second installment has 13 episodes that run for approximately 45 minutes each.

Where to Watch Stargirl Season 2 Episode 7 Online?

To watch ‘Stargirl’ season 2 episode 7, cable subscribers can tune in to The CW at the date and time stated above. The episode will also be available on The CW’s official website and The CW app a day after its television broadcast. Additionally, you can view the episode on live TV streaming services like DirecTV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Xfinity, and Hulu + Live TV. You can also choose to purchase the episode on VOD services such as iTunes, Google Play, Microsoft Store, Vudu, and Amazon Prime Video. Moreover, fans can watch the first season on HBO Max with a subscription to the streaming service here.

Stargirl Season 2 Episode 7 Spoilers

In the seventh episode, titled ‘Summer School: Chapter Seven,’ Yolanda will struggle to accept Brainwave’s death, which in turn would lead her to make a decision out of extreme guilt. Despite being unruly and rebellious, she is still a human being with legitimate feelings. Hence, the only way Yolanda might get through is by receiving unflinching support from the people around her. Here’s a promo for the next episode!

Stargirl Season 2 Episode 6 Recap

In the sixth episode, titled ‘Summer School: Chapter Six,’ Beth tries to wrap her head around her parents’ breakup. Things get even more challenging when she gets bullied at school. Pat and Courtney have a brief chat with Cameron, who reveals that Cindy has returned. Unbeknownst to them, she has a new plan in motion. Cindy wants to use Mike as bait while Pat is assaulted by a group of kids, including those who want the robot.

After Pat is taken to the hospital, Courtney gets blackmailed by Cindy, who proposes to meet Stargirl in exchange for Mike’s freedom. In a fierce battle that takes off at school, Courtney and the group try to rescue Mike and secure the black diamond from Cindy. The Shade also shows up to snatch the diamond that has terrorized Blue Valley. The moon now hangs in the sky with an eerie orange shade.

Just as the diamond is about to crack into a thousand little pieces, Eclipso intervenes and sends Cindy falling into a black hole while Isaac is thrown in the air with a lot of force. Even The Shade’s powers are no match for Eclipso’s strength and overwhelming dexterity. Courtney narrates the entire incident to Pat and Barb, including the part where her broken staph was rendered useless. Beth and Rick realize that Eclipso has been going around devouring humans.

Read More: Where Is CW’s Stargirl Filmed?