Created by Geoff Johns, ‘Stargirl’ is a superhero drama series that centers around Courtney Whitmore, a teenager who finds a cosmic staff that imbues her with superpowers. She learns about her stepfather being the sidekick of Starman, an erstwhile member of the Justice Society of America (JSA). Since most of the JSA members are killed during a battle with the villains of the Injustice Society of America (ISA), Courtney assumes the identity of Stargirl and recruits her friends to form the New JSA.

Together with her team, she embarks upon a mission to stop the dangerous plans of the Injustice Society of America. The first season ends with a cliff-hanger that sees the ISA’s goal go up in smoke. However, their danger always lurks around the corner. We were curious about the developments of the second season, and here’s what we found out!

Stargirl Season 2 Release Date

‘Stargirl’ season 1 premiered on May 18, 2020, on the DC Universe, and ended on August 10, 2020, after airing 13 episodes. The show also premiered on The CW, a day after its release on DC Universe. The first season was made available on HBO Max on December 1, 2020. As far as the second season is concerned, we have great news for the fans.

In July 2020, ‘Stargirl’ was officially renewed for a second season. The same writing team came aboard for the second season, which will be exclusively released on The CW since DC Universe went defunct. However, The CW will act as a platform for the show, and no creative changes will be ushered in by the channel, i.e., the move from DC Universe to The CW will not affect the story of ‘Stargirl.’ Series creator Geoff Johns said that they were going to explore a different story and avenues for the characters. His goal is to make season 2 better than the first season and give fans what they deserve.

Unfortunately, there is no scheduled release date for ‘Stargirl’ season 2. However, we know that filming for the second season began on October 22, 2020, and the show is scheduled for a 2021 release. Even with the production delays due to the pandemic, the summer schedule provided flexibility to the creators regarding deadlines. Luckily for fans, the network confirmed in late February 2021 that ‘Stargirl’ season 2 is slated for release sometime in Summer 2021.

Stargirl Season 2 Cast: Who is in it?

We can expect the main cast members to return for the second season. They include Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl, Yvette Monreal as Yolanda Montez/Wildcat II, Anjelika Washington as Beth Chapel/Doctor Mid-Nite II, Cameron Gellman as Rick Tyler/Hourman II, Trae Romano as Mike Dugan, Meg DeLacy as Cindy Burman, Amy Smart as Barbara Whitmore and Luke Wilson as Pat Dugan/S.T.R.I.P.E. There’s also some new entrants in the show like Nick Tarabay as the main villain Eclipso, Jonathan Cake as The Shade and Ysa Penarejo in an undisclosed DC character.

Fans can also expect Joel McHale to reprise the role of Starman. ‘The Flash’ star John Wesley Shipp will be essaying the role of Earth-2’s Jay Garrick. The ISA members who will be back in season 2 include Neil Hopkins’ Sportsmaster and Joy Osmanski’s Tigress. Jim Gaffigan will be voicing the role of Thunderbolt, the powerful entity residing inside the pen. Alkoya Brunson will play the role of Jakeem Williams, the wielder of the pen.

Stargirl Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

The first season of ‘Stargirl’ ends with the new JSA members successfully stopping the ISA from mass-scale mind control. Some villains that died in the ensuing confrontation – Icicle, Brainwave, and Dragon King – are all laid down. The season finale teases that Starman is alive. Solomon Grundy escapes the ISA as Hourman spares his life. The pink pen on Courtney’s desk provides the series with an air of mystery. Shiv escapes the ISA’s underground base and finds a glowing black diamond. The end scene also teases the arrival of new villains who could jeopardize the existence of the Justice Society of America.

The second season is expected to pick up from these developments of the narrative. Geoff Johns confirmed that the second season would explore the agenda of the surviving villains. Eclipso is purported to be the main villain, whose essence is contained in the black diamond. Apart from the embodiment of darkness, The Shade will also return.

Moreover, Starman’s return might affect the JSA, as Stargirl will have to deal with these new threats and changes. She is yet to find a user of the Green Lantern ring, despite the artifact choosing its own wielder. Wildcat, Hourman, and Doctor Mid-nite will have to navigate their traumas and prepare themselves for further adventures. In essence, ‘Stargirl’ season 2 hints at enthralling action in its upcoming narrative.

Read More: Stargirl Filming Locations