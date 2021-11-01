Stargirl Season 3: Renewed or Canceled?

‘DC’s Stargirl’ (commonly known as ‘Stargirl’) is a superhero drama series based on the DC Comics character of the same name. It follows Courtney Whitmore, a high school student who wields the powerful Cosmic Staff and operates as the superheroine Stargirl. Courtney and her group of superpowered friends protect the Blue Valley and carry forward the legacy of the Justice Society of America (JSA). The series is created by Geoff Johns and first began airing in 2020.

It has received favorable reviews from critics who have praised its family-friendly entertainment value. The show recently wrapped up its sophomore season, and fans must be wondering if we will get to see Courtney and her friends realize their full potential as heroes and teenagers in another season. If you are looking for updates about ‘Stargirl’ season 3, here’s everything we know so far!

Stargirl Season 3 Release Date

‘Stargirl’ season 2 (subtitled ‘Summer School’) premiered on August 10, 2021, on The CW. The second season consists of thirteen episodes with a runtime of 42–53 minutes each. The sophomore outing concluded by airing its season finale on November 2, 2021. Season 2 also received positive reactions from critics and audiences alike.

Back in May 2021, even before the second season premiered, the series was renewed for a third installment by The CW. In a joint statement announcing the renewal of ‘Stargirl’ and ‘Kung Fu,’ The CW Chairman and CEO, Mark Pedowitz, expressed the network’s excitement about continuing the stories.

He said, “While each boasts remarkable talent on both sides of the camera, Kung Fu and DC’s Stargirl have not only treated fans to some visually stunning action and high-flying heroics, but they also both strike very powerful emotional chords as they delve into the family dynamics and personal relationships at their core, and we are so excited to see what happens next.”

Production on the third season reportedly commenced in October 2021 and should gain momentum as we enter the new year. Considering that filming of the show’s second outing also began in October, it is likely that the third installment will follow a similar production schedule to its predecessor. Therefore, if things remain on track, ‘Stargirl’ season 3 could release in August 2022, at the earliest.

Stargirl Season 3 Cast: Who can be in it?

The main cast of ‘Stargirl’ features Brec Bassinger (Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl), Luke Wilson (Pat Dugan/STRIPE), Yvette Monreal (Yolanda Montez/Wildcat II), Anjelika Washington (Beth Chapel/Doctor Mid-Nite II), Cameron Gellman (Rick Tyler/Hourman II), Trae Romano (Mike Dugan), Amy Smart (Barbara Whitmore), Nick Tarabay (Eclipso) and Hunter Sansone (Cameron Mahkent).

Most of the main cast members are expected to reprise their roles for the third season. Although, it is possible that, like principal antagonists of the first season, Tarabay’s Eclipso appears in a limited capacity in the new installment. After appearing sporadically across the two seasons, Joel McHale’s Sylvester Pemberton/Starman has been upped to a series regular status for season 3.

Recurring stars Neil Hopkins (Lawrence “Crusher” Crock/Sportsmaster) and Joy Osmanski (Paula Brooks/Tigress) will also return, albeit as series regulars for this term. Other recurring cast members such as Ysa Penarejo (Jennie-Lynn Scott), Alex Collins (Charles McNider/Doctor Mid-Nite), and Jonathan Cake (Richard Swift/The Shade) might also appear in the third outing.

Stargirl Season 3 Plot: What can it be About?

‘Stargirl’ season 2 revolves around Courtney trying to balance her personal and superhero life in the aftermath of the Injustice Society of America’s (ISA) defeat. Her poor grades land her in summer school while the other members of the JSA deal with their own issues. Courtney must also deal with Shade, a former member of the ISA, who has his secretive personal agenda. Meanwhile, Cindy teams up with Eclipso and attempts to reinstate the ISA as the Injustice Unlimited.

The third season is likely to unwrap the mystery of Starman/Sylvester’s survival, and he could show up at the Dugan-Whitmore household in search of his Cosmic Staff and old pal, Pat. Sylvester’s arrival could cause a major upheaval in Courtney’s fledging superhero career. On the other hand, Cindy and the Injustice Unlimited might wreak havoc on Blue Vally, forcing the JSA to remain vigilant at all times. We could also learn more about the whereabouts of Jennie’s brother, Todd.

