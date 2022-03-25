Starstruck Season 3: Renewed or Cancelled?

Created by Rose Matafeo, ‘Starstruck‘ is a British comedy series that follows Jessie, a New Zealander who works two jobs to live in the city of London. On a wild New years eve, she has a one-night stand with unexpected consequences. Her mystery date for the night turns out to be a major film star named Tom Kapoor. Their life turns into a modern-day fairytale as the two finds themselves falling for each other. Naturally, with such unique circumstances, chaos and hilarity are an inseparable part of the duo’s life.

While the series starts with quite a dreamy premise, it soon takes a turn towards realism. The love story might be a magical one but the drama surrounding it is sure to leave you laughing out loud. Since its premiere in April 2021, the show has been applauded for its satirical sense of comedy, fantastic performances, and a firm understanding of the present-day millennial culture. As the second season of this screwball comedy concluded recently, many must be wondering about the possibility of the show’s return for a third season. If you have the same questions, we have got your back!

Starstruck Season 3 Release Date

‘Starstruck’ season 2 released in its entirety on March 24, 2022, on HBO Max. Prior to its release in the US, the second season premiered in the UK on February 7, 2022, on BBC. Season 2 comprises six episodes with a runtime of 21 minutes each.

As far as season 3 is concerned, here is what we know. There has been no confirmation regarding a possible third season by the network or the creator. However, the first two seasons of the show have indeed been quite successful. Fans and critics have praised it for taking a conventional and unrealistic romantic setting and turning it into a humorous series.

A large part of the reason behind the praise ‘Starstruck’ has received is the performances by the amazing cast members and the crisp writing that keeps it fresh and funny. Rose Matafeo and Alice Snedden did an excellent job with the screenplay for the inaugural season and were joined by Nic Sampson in the second season. Matafeo had planned to stick to the British way of stopping at two seasons, but the success of the comedy series has made her open to the possibility of a third season.

Given the ever-increasing popularity of the show worldwide, high critical acclaim, and the renewal of the second season just a few months from the show’s premiere in the home country, we are quite hopeful about the comedy show being recommissioned for another installment. If everything goes accordingly and the network does renew the show, we expect ‘Starstruck’ season 3 to release sometime in Q1 or Q2 2023.

Starstruck Season 3 Cast: Who can be in it?

Creator Rose Matafeo leads the cast by essaying the role of the free-spirited woman named Jessie. The writer and actor loosely drew inspiration from real life and does a fantastic job as the protagonist of this millennial fairytale. Nikesh Patel appears as Tom Kapoor, a major movie star, and Jessie’s one-night stand turned love interest. Joining them in this chaotic journey is Emma Sidi as Kate, who is Jessie’s best friend and roommate. Coincidentally, Emma Sidi and Rose Matafeo are also roommates in real life.

Apart from the main cast, the show comprises Sindhu Vee as Sindhu, Jon Pointing as Dan, Joe Barnes as Joe, Nic Sampson as Steve, Lola-Rose Maxwell as Sarah, Nadia Parkes as Sophie Diller, among others. Though not as often as we would like, Minnie Driver appears as Tom’s agent, Cath. Season 2 also has Russell Tovey as Director Dave, who clashes with Tom regarding the ways of movie-making. A possible season 3 might feature most of the aforementioned actors reprising their respective roles. We can also expect a few talented fresh faces to grace the possible third installment of the comedy show.

Starstruck Season 3 Plot: What can it be About?

The finale of season 2 of ‘Starstruck’ brings back the spark in the dwindling romance between Jessie and Tom. Throughout season 2, the two struggle to maintain their relationship, given their drastically different lifestyles. However, at Steve and Sarah’s wedding, Tom and Jessie are reunited and cannot deny that they do love each other. While Tom departs for the United States, Jessie questions the reasons behind their split and whether those reasons are worth the heartache of separation.

Now that Tom and Jessie are quite aware of their undeniable feelings towards each other and the possible obstacles in the quest for a happy ending, season 3 might show us the couple’s renewed attempts to integrate into each other’s life. Jessie’s struggle with Tom’s life as a movie star has been a running theme in the series and has already caused a lot of strife. Will the high-end life continue to be something that Jessie can’t cope with? They have definitely come a long way from the start of their dalliance, and we look forward to seeing them grow closer. After all, Jessie and Tom are the definite endgame, and their story leaves us wishing for more.

