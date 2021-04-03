As ‘Station 19’ dropped its latest episode, we caught a glimpse of Montgomery’s tragic past. It is revealed that he, Michael, and Theo were close during his training days. But Theo turned out to be the fault in their stars which finally caused Michael to lose his life. For more updates, there is a detailed recap at the bottom that you can refer to. But before that, let us look into the details for ‘Station 19’ season 4 episode 10!

Station 19 Season 4 Episode 10 Release Date

‘Station 19’ season 4 episode 10 is scheduled to release on April 8, 2021, at 8 pm ET on ABC. Every episode is around 60 minutes long.

Where To Stream Station 19 Season 4 Episode 10 Online?

If you want to watch ‘Station 19’ season 4 episode 10 on TV, you can get yourself a cable subscription and tune in to the channel as and when it airs. Or else you can head to ABC’s official website, mobile app (using an active cable subscription), and Hulu to catch up on the latest episode a day after its original broadcast. You can even live-stream the show on Xfinity, DirecTV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, or Hulu Live TV. Another option is to purchase or rent the episodes on Amazon Prime, Vudu, and iTunes.

Station 19 Season 4 Episode 10 Spoilers

‘Station 19’ Season 4 Episode 10 is called ‘Save Yourself,’ where Andy, Sullivan, Dean, and Ben will be faced with a tough choice as they try to save a couple trapped in their car. Dean might have second thoughts about his legal fight against the Seattle Police Department. Travis’ dad will be alarmed when his golfing friend gets infected by the virus. Carina’s immigration status will also gain focus in the upcoming episode. Apart from that, Montgomery might have a change of heart because he has finally started to consider things from Theo’s perspective. Here’s a promo for you to watch!

Station 19 Season 4 Episode 9 Recap

In the latest episode of ‘Station 19’ season 4, titled ‘No One Is Alone,’ Montgomery is still in pain over Michael’s death. They had met at the Academy before becoming firefighters and the pair, along with Theo, used to be a tight-knit group. Montgomery still cannot accept Theo as his friend anymore, and watching him kiss Vic might jeopardize his friendship with her as well. But Vic is apologetic towards Montgomery and is even willing to break up with Theo. They are called for an OD emergency where they rescue two kids- Libby and Charlie.

After the breakup, Theo decides to remain at the firehouse to not run into Montgomery. Vic then tries to sort things out with Montgomery, but they are called to the hospital. It turns out that Libby went out in search of drugs and died in an overdose. Later, they continue their conversation about the past, and Montgomery tells her that he was against the idea of Theo being promoted to captain. Theo then made a blunder that cost Michael his life. Since then, he has held on to that rage inside him and could never forgive Theo.

But that is not the entire story. Theo had applied for a demotion after Michael’s death thinking it would be for the best. Fire Chief Ripley had attempted to talk him out of it. The two then ended up being good friends, which is why it hurt when Ripley passed away. Theo’s misery exponentially increased, and Montgomery has been clueless about it.

Read More: Where is Station 19 Filmed?