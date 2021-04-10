‘Station 19’s newest episode, season 4 episode 10, takes a closer look at Andy and Sullivan’s crumbling relationship as Sullivan’s insecurities are overshadowing his love for Andy. Maya and Carina are also about to spend time apart because of visa problems faced by Carina. If you want to know what happens further, you can read the recap that we’ve provided. But first, you can take a look at the details for the upcoming ‘Station 19’ season 4 episode 11!

Station 19 Season 4 Episode 11 Release Date

‘Station 19’ season 4 episode 11 is slated to release on April 15, 2021, at 8 pm ET on ABC. Every episode has a runtime of around 60 minutes.

Where To Stream Station 19 Season 4 Episode 11 Online?

You can watch the next episode of ‘Station 19’ season 4 on TV by tuning in to ABC as and when it airs. If you miss the television broadcast, you can go to ABC’s official website and the mobile app (using an active cable subscription) to catch up. Alternatively, you can subscribe to Hulu and watch the episode a day after its original premiere. You can also live-stream the show on Xfinity, DirecTV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, or Hulu Live TV. Another option is to purchase or rent the episodes on Amazon Prime, Vudu, and iTunes.

Station 19 Season 4 Episode 11 Spoilers

‘Station 19’ season 4 episode 11 is called ‘Here It Comes Again.’ The upcoming episode will see the station receive a burn call at an ice rink. The ones volunteering will be Maya, Jack, Vic, Travis, and Sullivan. It is surprising to see Maya’s name on the list because she was all set to leave with Carina. But now we know that she decides to stay instead. The episode will also delineate a difficult conversation between her and Carina. Are they going to break up? Dean will still continue to fight for his case and might even cross paths with Sullivan, who we hope does not become his enemy. The team will also help a pregnant woman and her husband after receiving a distress call.

Station 19 Season 4 Episode 10 Recap

In the latest episode of ‘Station 19’ season 4, titled ‘Save Yourself,’ the Coronavirus has spread everywhere, and Marsha’s health is also declining steadily. Jack and Marcus are the ones who are hit the hardest as they take out their anger on a punching bag. Meanwhile, Carina’s visa is about to expire, which means she does not have much time left in the States. But it helps her case when Maya decides to tag along as well.

The second couple facing problems at home are Sullivan and Andy, mainly because of the former projecting out his insecurities due to his demotion. Andy even tries to reassure him that it does not matter what job he has, but he still has trouble putting his mind at ease. He desperately wants his old life back, no matter what the cost. On the other hand, Dean’s case is not going forward as he is repeatedly being warned to be nice to the Seattle Police Department. Now that Sullivan is on the other side, things will get fierce.

The only person who comes through with flying colors is Travis. He finally starts to bond with his gay father, Paul, who, for a change, lends an ear to what his son has to say. It’s easier for Travis to now understand why his father always hated him. His hatred was actually directed at himself. Travis calmly lets it go and also appears to have begun to move on from Michael. He has been spending more time with Emmett.

