The eleventh episode of 'Station 19' is about the team being called out at an ice skating site where a man gets trapped in his car. Meanwhile, happier times await Dean as he seems to have forgiven his parents. But the opposite rings true for Sullivan, who is only looking to find a chance to get promoted.

Station 19 Season 4 Episode 12 Release Date

‘Station 19’ season 4 episode 12 will release on April 22, 2021, at 8 pm ET on ABC. The show drops new episodes every Thursday, with each one having a runtime of around 60 minutes.

Where To Stream Station 19 Season 4 Episode 12 Online?

You can watch ‘Station 19’ season 4 episode 12 on ABC on TV during the time it airs. If you’re not subscribed to a cable connection, you can go to ABC’s official website, mobile app (using an active cable subscription), or Hulu to catch up on the latest episode one day after its airs on television. You can also resort to live-streaming websites such as Xfinity, DirecTV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, or Hulu Live TV and watch the show there. One more option is to purchase or rent the episodes on Amazon Prime, Vudu, and iTunes.

Station 19 Season 4 Episode 12 Spoilers

‘Station 19’ season 4 episode 12 is called ‘Get Up, Stand Up,’ which will be an important episode addressing social issues. As the group comes across live footage of the killing of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, they will be shaken up by the unjust nature of it, and the nation will be wrapped up with rage and fury. To soothe the situation, Maya will invite Dr. Diane Lewis to grief counsel the team. Especially for Dean, who has spent most part of his life being ill-treated by the police and constantly subjected to severe racism. You can watch the promo for the upcoming episode below!

Station 19 Season 4 Episode 11 Recap

In episode 11 of ‘Station 19’ season 4, titled ‘Here It Comes Again,’ things are looking good for Dean. He has begun to warm up to his parents and even lets them take care of his baby daughter. But his motive extends beyond his desire to just be on good terms with his parents. He wants their help to take down the Seattle Police Department. Dixon, who works for them now, is the man entrusted with the lawsuit. He starts to mock Sullivan for being demoted from his previous post.

Maya has plans of leaving for Italy, which she hasn’t disclosed to anyone. Sullivan somehow finds out, and he desperately wants to know who is replacing her as the boss thinking he still has a chance. The team rescues a man who is about to be run over by an ice resurfacer at an ice rink. Just as the entire place is about to be burned down, the team skates through the fire and puts out the flames.

Dean and Andy are looking after a woman in labor. As they’re taking her to the hospital, we learn that Dean is unsure about himself as a father, but Andy talks about his childhood as a kid who only had a single parent. This makes Dean feel better. The woman Nancy conceives without any problems, but her husband Wayne has a heart attack. After almost losing his life in the ambulance, Dean and Andy manage to keep him alive. Watching Carina deliver the baby, Maya realizes that she cannot go to Italy with her.

