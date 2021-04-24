‘Station 19’ season 4 episode 12 pays tribute to the death of unarmed Black man George Floyd at the hands of the police. The station is devastated at the injustice exhibited, and loss felt as a consequence. If you’re interested in being up to date with the latest events of the show, there is a comprehensive recap laid out at the bottom. In case you want to know more about the upcoming episode, here’s what we know about ‘Station 19’ season 4 episode 13!

Station 19 Season 4 Episode 13 Release Date

‘Station 19’ season 4 episode 13 will air on May 6, 2021, at 8 pm ET on ABC. New episodes drop every Thursday, with each one having a runtime of around 60 minutes.

Where To Stream Station 19 Season 4 Episode 13 Online?

You can watch ‘Station 19’ season 4 episode 13 on ABC on TV when it airs, provided you have a cable connection. You can also go to ABC’s official website, mobile app (using an active cable subscription), or Hulu to catch up on the latest episode one day after it premieres on the original network. You can additionally check out live-streaming websites such as Xfinity, DirecTV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, or Hulu Live TV and watch the show there. Cord-cutters can even choose to purchase or rent the episodes on Amazon Prime, Vudu, and iTunes.

Station 19 Season 4 Episode 13 Spoilers

‘Station 19’ season 4 episode 13 is called ‘I Guess I’m Floating,’ where the stakes will run high for Ben and Dean after the Black Firefighter’s Coalition banquet. It is hinted in the synopsis that they might be in danger of losing their lives in the process, and considering the history of the show, we know that there is a high chance that the worst-case scenario may actually become true. However, we can’t wait to know the significance of the big showdown waiting to happen in the next installment. We hope that it doesn’t let us down even if they decide to go ahead with a sudden departure of one of our favorite characters. Here’s a promo for the next episode!

Station 19 Season 4 Episode 12 Recap

In episode 12 of ‘Station 19’ season 4, titled ‘Get Up, Stand Up,’ the station has been severely shocked by the tragic news regarding George Floyd’s death. Maya decides to help her team process their grief by inviting a grief counselor. Ben reveals to Diane his confusion regarding what to teach his sons as far as the law is concerned. His uncertainty also affects his own judgment about situations involving the police. Maya’s concern is her previous ignorance about the raging racism and police brutality prevalent in the country. She decides to help her workmates in whatever space or role possible, but she also worries that doing so will put her career at risk.

On the other hand, Travis is deeply affected by the injustice caused against Asian Americans, including his mother. Andy reminisces the old days when the police were nothing less than superheroes. Vic is sad about how helpless she is when it comes to present-day politics. Dean is at a loss for words and ends up spilling tears. Sullivan realizes that there is no way the incident can be justified and regrets his previous decision of curbing Dean’s lawsuit. Before the day is put to rest, they all go out to protest.

