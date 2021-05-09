In ‘Station 19’ season 4 episode 13 that aired this week, Gregory, Dean, and Ben find themselves in a bad situation as they hold on for dear life! Meanwhile, Ben’s illness comes to the surface, and Dean has to deal with a visit from JJ’s parents, who want to keep in touch with their son. If you’re curious about what transpired in this week’s episode, you can head to the recap at the bottom. In case you want to know more about the upcoming episode, here’s a short preview for ‘Station 19’ season 4 episode 14!

Station 19 Season 4 Episode 14 Release Date

‘Station 19’ season 4 episode 14 will air on May 20, 2021, at 8 pm ET on ABC. The show will return after its two-week hiatus as it airs its next episode. Each one has a runtime of around 60 minutes.

Where To Stream Station 19 Season 4 Episode 14 Online?

With a cable connection, you can watch ‘Station 19’ season 4 episode 14 on ABC when it airs at the timeslot mentioned above. You can also head to ABC’s official website and the mobile app (using an active cable subscription) to watch the latest episode shortly after it premieres on TV. You can also access it on Hulu if you’re subscribed to the streamer. Fans can also check out live-streaming websites such as Xfinity, DirecTV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, or Hulu Live TV and watch the show there. The last option is to purchase or rent the episodes on Amazon Prime, Vudu, and iTunes.

Station 19 Season 4 Episode 14 Spoilers

‘Station 19’ season 4 episode 14 is titled ‘Comfortably Numb.’ In the episode, Ben will finally deal with his health issues head-on. We figured that he has been suffering from a serious tumor and needs chemotherapy to get better. But he let this issue settle on the sidelines and delayed his treatment in the process. We hope his decision does not have any long-term repercussions. In the upcoming episode, he’ll finally go through with chemotherapy. Meanwhile, Jack and Inara will lend a hand to their neighbor in need of help. And finally, Carina and Maya will reflect upon their relationship. Here’s a promo for the upcoming episode!

Station 19 Season 4 Episode 13 Recap

In episode 13 of ‘Station 19’ season 4, titled ‘I Guess I’m Floating,’ Ben and Miranda get some alone time together. But Miranda detects a growth in Ben and begins to fret about taking him to the doctor. Dean is about to get Gregory on his side regarding his lawsuit against the police. But Gregory has his reasons for not siding with him. A few seconds later, he starts feeling suffocated and falls out of the boat they’re on.

Dean and Ben dive into the water to rescue him. Unfortunately, they lose sight of the boat in the process. As the three of them try to hold on, Ben wants Dean to seize the extra life vest and let go. They then hold hands and decide to stick together. In another scene, it is revealed that Ben has a tumor in his body needing immediate treatment. Dean also discovers that JJ’s parents are incredibly wealthy during one of their visits, and JJ’s mother expresses the desire to have visitation rights.

In the water, Dean gets stung by a jellyfish and divulges that he is in love with Victoria. However, he doesn’t want anyone to know and is certain that he would take it with him to his grave. He is also losing his sense of mobility which is a sign of hypothermia. He forces Ben to then let him go because it is the only way he’d make it safe. Later, both of them are washed up ashore as they survive. Victoria pulls Dean in an embrace and tells him that she loves him.

