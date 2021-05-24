In ‘Station 19’ season 4 episode 14, the force rescues a girl who steps out of an apartment window hoping to latch on to the fire escape. But she accidentally falls off and lands on the dumpster. Jack and Inara are the sole spectators of this unusual predicament that also involves Lisa cheating on her husband with another man. If you want to know more about last week’s episode, you can update yourself through the recap section. In case you’re looking for details about the upcoming episode, here’s everything we know about ‘Station 19’ season 4 episode 15!

Station 19 Season 4 Episode 15 Release Date

‘Station 19’ season 4 episode 15 is slated to release on May 27, 2021, at 8 pm ET on ABC. The show releases new episodes weekly on Thursdays, with each one having a runtime of around 60 minutes.

Where To Stream Station 19 Season 4 Episode 15 Online?

Fans of the show can watch ‘Station 19’ season 4 episode 15 on ABC when it airs at the aforementioned date and time. You can also visit ABC’s official website or the mobile app (using an active cable subscription) to watch the latest episode sometime after its original broadcast. If you’re subscribed to Hulu, you can watch the show here. Viewers can also go to live-streaming websites such as Xfinity, DirecTV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, or Hulu Live TV to watch the show there. Fans of ‘Station 19’ can additionally purchase or rent the episodes on Amazon Prime, Vudu, and iTunes.

Station 19 Season 4 Episode 15 Spoilers

‘Station 19’ season 4 episode 15 is titled ‘Say Her Name.’ In the episode, Maya and Carina might take their relationship to the next level. After Carina’s previous confession, things might get better for them. Meanwhile, Vic will help her parents cope with a dispiriting loss, and in the process, will open up about the perils of being Black in America. They will have a lengthy discussion on the gruesome manifestations of racism, that if left unchecked, could lead to serious consequences. Here’s a promo for the upcoming episode!

Station 19 Season 4 Episode 14 Recap

In episode 14 of ‘Station 19’ season 4, titled ‘Comfortably Numb,’ Jack and Inara watch a girl fall past their window and immediately rush to help her out. The girl, Lisa, had actually aimed for the fire escape, which shockingly wasn’t there to hold her in place. Her husband Eric learns about the accident and is pissed after discovering the reason behind it. It turns out that his wife was cheating on him with the neighbor whose apartment she was in. Lisa panicked when the man’s girlfriend showed up and then stepped out of the window.

Meanwhile, Ben goes through with his surgery on his testicle. Andy checks on him at the hospital since Miranda was busy in surgery. Elsewhere, Maya admits that her father does not know she is gay. Carina listens and later discloses that she does not believe in marriage. They begin to have an intense discussion about their relationship, which gradually turns into a serious fight. Maya proposes that they both get married, but Carina refuses. Maya ultimately breaks things off. Carina is just about to board a flight to Italy. But after a phone call with her ex-girlfriend, she changes her mind. She then tells Maya that she is ready to get married.

