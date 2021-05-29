In ‘Station 19’ season 4 episode 15, the spirit of justice multiplies as a group of rioters take to the streets protesting against the tragic murder of a young girl. But Vic, who’s still reeling from the news, unexpectedly gets roped into it. Disheartened by all the hostility pouring into the city, she desperately needs her parents to support her. For details about the episode, you can check out the detailed refresher at the bottom. As we come closer to the end of season 4, here’s everything we know about ‘Station 19’ season 4 episode 16!

Station 19 Season 4 Episode 16 Release Date

‘Station 19’ season 4 episode 16 will premiere on June 3, 2021, at 8 pm ET on ABC. The season finale, like the other episodes, will have a runtime of around 60 minutes.

Where To Stream Station 19 Season 4 Episode 16 Online?

You can watch ‘Station 19’ season 4 episode 16 on ABC when it airs at the aforementioned date and time. You can also use your service provider login credentials to watch the episode on ABC’s official website or the mobile app after it premieres on TV. The show is also accessible to Hulu subscribers here. Viewers can additionally live-stream ‘Station 19’ on websites such as Xfinity, DirecTV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, or Hulu Live TV. If you’re subscribed to VOD platforms such as Amazon Prime, Vudu, and iTunes, you can easily rent or purchase the episodes.

Station 19 Season 4 Episode 16 Spoilers

As Maya tends to unresolved family issues, the crew will independently rush to the site of a new accident in the finale of ‘Station 19’ season 4, titled ‘Forever and Ever, Amen.’ They will tackle a life-or-death moment on the scene. Meanwhile, Andy and Sullivan will face challenges in their marriage. Fans will also be delighted to learn that Maya and Carina’s wedding day is approaching. Finally, as there is a global health crisis shaking up the world, we hope that the next season introduces a post-corona period where the station can resume its duties without any fears of contracting the virus. Here’s a promo for the upcoming episode!

Station 19 Season 4 Episode 15 Recap

In episode 15 of ‘Station 19’ season 4, titled ‘Say Her Name,’ the firefighters witness a protest for the murder of the 26-year-old paramedic Breonna Taylor. They are additionally wary of a police officer, Michael Dixon, who has asked the people to unite in their spirit instead of rioting in the streets. Vic is still in utter shock and disbelief as Montgomery offers his condolences. The fire station is later called to 1869 Parkview, the location of Vic’s parents’ restaurant, Kaminski’s, wrecked by a group of protesters.

After they arrive at the scene, Vic frantically rushes inside and pulls her parents out to safety. But she has been struck hard by the severity of the previous two incidents and later admits that she sleeps with a kitchen knife by her bedside. She inconsolably tells her parents that she is scared and disappointed at them for not discussing important matters as such. As reporters come filing into the site of the accident, Vic’s parents consequently speak out against all the Black lives lost due to police brutality.

Furthermore, her mother opens up about her past. Her family had disowned her for marrying a Black man and even refused to acknowledge their granddaughter’s existence. Elsewhere, Maya informs the team about Carina’s urgent visit to Italy, which has now been declared a coronavirus hotspot. Finally, Ben receives his test results back, and luckily, his readings are clear. There is no sign of testicular cancer in his system.

