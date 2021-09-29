Station 19 Season 5 Episode 1 Release Date, Cast, Spoilers

The fourth season of ‘Station 19’ sees the lives of the Seattle firefighters go through some unexpected changes. While Travis gets back with Emmett, Andy and Sullivan’s marriage is on the rocks. Dean musters the courage to tell Vic how he feels about her but sees her kissing Theo at Maya and Carina’s wedding. Inara and Jack break up, while Maya loses her job. With the fifth season premiere just around the corner, fans can’t wait to find out what will happen next. So, here is everything that ‘Station 19’ season 5 episode 1 has in store!

Station 19 Season 5 Episode 1 Release Date

‘Station 19’ season 5 episode 1 will release on September 30, 2021, at 8 pm ET on ABC. The series follows a weekly release schedule, so block your Thursday evenings for this exciting action-drama. Each episode has a runtime of 42-43 minutes.

Where to Watch Station 19 Season 5 Episode 1 Online?

You can watch the premiere episode of season 5 on ABC at the date and time mentioned above. Moreover, it will also be available on ABC’s official website and the ABC app. Those who have cut the cord need not worry since there are several ways in which they can view the episode online — they are Fubo TV, DirecTV, YouTube TV, and Xfinity. Hulu subscribers can watch the show here, as well as live-stream it on Hulu+Live TV. In addition, you can purchase the episodes of your choice on Vudu, iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, and Microsoft Store.

Station 19 Season 5 Episode 1 Spoilers

The season 5 premiere is titled ‘Phoenix from the Flame.’ It will be a special crossover event that will culminate in ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 18 episode 1. As the city of Seattle will celebrate at the annual Phoenix Festival, disaster will strike. This will compel the firefighters at Station 19 and the medical staff at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital to spring into action and contain the damage. As demanding as a firefighter’s job is, maintaining personal relationships can be equally challenging.

We will see where Sullivan and Andy stand after the former’s actions in the season 4 finale threaten their marriage. It will not be easy for Dean to accept the truth about Vic, but he may not have a choice. Considering that he gets back with Emmett in the season 4 finale, Travis’s romantic life will be quite exciting. But on the other hand, Maya will have to face the music for her actions. Defying Fire Chief McCallister’s orders in the final episode of the fourth installment seems to have sealed her fate as far as her career is concerned. Take a look at what the upcoming episode will be about!

Station 19 Season 5 Cast: Who can be in it?

The season 5 premiere will see most of the key cast members reprising their roles. This includes Jaina Lee Ortiz (Andrea “Andy” Herrera), Boris Kodjoe (Robert Sullivan), Jason George (Dr. Benjamin “Ben” Warren), Grey Damon (Jack Gibson), Barrett Doss (Victoria “Vic” Hughes), Jay Hayden (Travis Montgomery), and Okieriete Onaodowan (Dean Miller). The returning cast also comprises Danielle Savre (Maya Bishop), Stefania Spampinato (Dr. Carina DeLuca), Carlos Miranda (Theo Ruiz), Lachlan Buchanan (Emmett Dixon).

Apart from these actors, the show also ropes in familiar faces from the parent series ‘Grey’s Anatomy.’ Chandra Wilson (Dr. Miranda Bailey) is one such actor who frequents the world of ‘Station 19,’ given that Bailey is married to Ben Warren. We also see James Pickens Jr. make appearances as Dr. Richard Webber in this show since his character is instrumental to Sullivan’s recovery from addiction. Therefore, Wilson and Pickens Jr. are likely to be a part of the season 5 premiere, along with a slew of cast members from the medical drama who might make a guest appearance.

