Station 19 Season 5 Episode 2 Release Date and Spoilers

In the fifth season premiere of ‘Station 19,’ Andy refuses to forgive Sullivan for his inappropriate attempt to take over Maya’s position. The couple has been separated for more than ten months now, and Andy is unwilling to patch things up despite Sullivan apologizing. There is a detailed recap you will find at the bottom. As episode 2 is set to hit the screen, let’s check out what we can expect from it!

Station 19 Season 5 Episode 2 Release Date

‘Station 19’ season 5 episode 2 will release on October 7, 2021, at 8 pm ET on ABC. The series follows a weekly release schedule, so block your Thursday evenings for this exciting action-drama. Each episode has a runtime of 42-43 minutes.

Where to Watch Station 19 Season 5 Episode 2 Online?

You can watch ‘Station 19’ season 5 episode 2 on ABC at the date and time mentioned above. Moreover, it will also be available on ABC’s official website and the ABC app. Those who have cut the cord need not worry as there are several ways in which they can view the episode online; they are Fubo TV, DirecTV, YouTube TV, and Xfinity. Hulu subscribers can watch the show here, as well as live-stream it on Hulu+Live TV. In addition, you can purchase the episodes of your choice on Vudu (till season 4), iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, and Microsoft Store (till season 4).

Station 19 Season 5 Episode 2 Spoilers

After the events that we witnessed in the previous installment, Andy’s anger is unlikely to fizzle out anytime soon. Therefore, in the second episode, titled ‘Can’t Feel My Face,’ we expect more fights between her and Sullivan. Whatever he did last season is something she still can’t get to terms with, especially because of her adoration for Maya.

Speaking of which, Maya will be invested in a long process of soul searching. Elsewhere, Emmett will accompany Dean and Vic on a mission emphasizing mental health. Besides, it will be interesting to see things evolve between Vic and Dean. Here’s a promo for the upcoming episode!

Station 19 Season 5 Episode 1 Recap

The season 5 premiere is titled ‘Phoenix from the Flame.’ It spins back to the day of Maya and Carina’s wedding, where the matter surrounding Bishop’s demotion resulted in Andy’s transfer to Station 23. She and Sullivan also had a major fallout with the former leaving the house. It has been ten months, and she still hasn’t returned home.

Although Sullivan suggests they could fix their relationship, Andy wants him to take accountability for trying to secure Maya’s job. Later, he does own up to his mistake, which softens Andy’s heart to an extent. However, she also states that the only reason she didn’t file for a divorce is because of the guilt that would’ve consumed Maya and Carina if she left her husband. At Maya and Carina’s wedding reception, Dean had told Jack that he was fully supportive of Vic and Theo’s relationship.

In the present, Theo assists Vic during duty hours which prompts her to utter a quick “love you.” Although she laughs it off, both Theo and Dean are aware of its deeper implication. Moreover, Sullivan has been replaced by Beckett, and the first responders react to a disaster at the Phoenix Festival, which ultimately wrecks their rig. Andy is devastated to witness it because of the rig’s close association with her late father.

