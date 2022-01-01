Stay Close Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

Based on the eponymous novel by Harlan Coben, Netflix’s British crime drama series ‘Stay Close’ centers around the disappearance of Carlton Flynn, which starts a chain of events that concern a housewife, a photographer, and a police detective. Flynn’s disappearance leads the investigators to the unsolved disappearance of Stewart Green, and the show progresses through the web of crimes that unfolds.

The show originally released in December 2021. The crime drama received a favorable response from critics, who praised the binge-worthy narrative and commendable performances. Since the show’s first season succeeds in offering a quality edge-of-your-seat experience, admirers of the series must be wondering about the prospects of a second season. So, here’s everything you need to know!

Stay Close Season 2 Release Date

‘Stay Close’ season 1 premiered in its entirety on December 31, 2021, on Netflix. The first season comprises eight episodes with a runtime of 39-53 minutes each.

With regard to the second season, here’s what we know. Netflix billed ‘Stay Close’ as a miniseries, which indicates that a second installment of the show was not a part of the plan. Moreover, the storyline of the limited series covers the source novel completely, without leaving much scope for a follow-up season. Furthermore, the previous four collaborations between Coben and Netflix released as miniseries as well, without a sophomore installment continuing the narrative. Therefore, ‘Stay Close’ is expected to follow the same pattern.

In an interview given to Deadline in April 2021, Coben talked about producing content for Netflix strictly as miniseries. “They [Netflix] weren’t going to pressure me into doing a season two, three, four or five. I could make it six episodes, eight or 10. Whatever we need to make the story work,” he said. Since the narrative has reached its conclusion in season 1, a sophomore round seems improbable. Thus, it is unlikely that ‘Stay Close’ season 2 will ever get made.

The miniseries is produced as part of a five-year deal Coben signed with Netflix to adapt his books for the streaming giant. Even though ‘Stay Close’ may not get renewed for a second season, we can definitely look forward to more content resulting from the collaboration. “We’ll [Coben and Netflix] look to make future series in various countries, we’re developing three others right now that I can’t talk about, one of which is in a new territory,” the author added. Therefore, fans of the author and the crime genre can expect more enthralling shows in the near future.

There are examples of miniseries becoming multiple-season shows, like ‘The Sinner’ and ‘Big Little Lies,’ but we may not see a second installment of ‘Stay Close.’ With the narrative of the miniseries coming to an end and Coben already engaged with other projects, the best bet is to wait for distinct offerings from the author and Netflix. Coben also hinted at developing original ideas for the platform along with his novel adaptations, which we are eagerly waiting for.

