The smash-hit series ‘Stranger Things’ is nothing short of a cultural phenomenon. The third season drew in 64 million households in its first month alone, making it one of the most-watched original shows on Netflix. Created by brothers Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, the series first premiered on July 15, 2016. The science-fiction series set in the 1980s follows mysterious events that take place in and around the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana.

The critically acclaimed horror series has been praised for its performances, writing, pacing, and direction. The characterization and the world-building infused with the cinematic sensibilities of the 1980s have won the hearts of viewers and critics alike. Overall, the series has earned 63 awards and 210 nominations, including Primetime Emmy Awards, Golden Globe Awards, Writers Guild of America Awards, Directors Guild of America Awards, and Peabody Awards. It is no wonder that fans all over the world are waiting with bated breath for the fourth season. If you are looking for updates, you are just where you need to be!

Stranger Things Season 4 Release Date

‘Stranger Things’ season 3 premiered on July 4, 2019, on Netflix. The third season has eight episodes with a runtime of 49-77 minutes each.

As for the fourth season, we have excellent news. Netflix ordered season 4 on September 30, 2019, which is already in the works. But unfortunately, we have not been given an exact release date yet. The show’s fourth edition was scheduled to carry out filming between January and August 2020, but the schedule was thrown off-course due to COVID-19. Filming for season 4 had begun in early 2020 and had to be paused in March. The upcoming edition resumed shooting only in Fall 2020. As per the latest updates from David Harbour (Jim Hopper), production for season 4 is scheduled to conclude in August 2021.

Taking into consideration the elaborate post-production process, the team will require at least another four or five additional months before the episodes are ready for release. This means that, in all likelihood, we will have to be patient because the upcoming season might not arrive anytime before 2022. Moreover, the series seems to be missing from the list of productions that Netflix will release in 2021. Therefore, we can expect ‘Stranger Things’ season 4 to release sometime in early 2022. The speculations suggest that the fourth cycle might have nine episodes, like the second season.

The fans might also be delighted to know that the show will continue beyond season 4. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in August 2020, Ross Duffer said, “Season four won’t be the end. We know what the end is, and we know when it is. [The pandemic] has given us time to look ahead, figure out what is best for the show. Starting to fill that out gave us a better idea of how long we need to tell that story.”

Stranger Things Season 4 Cast: Who is in it?

It has been confirmed that all the main cast members will reprise their roles in the fourth edition. This includes Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven/Jane Hopper), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), and Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair). Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), and Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley) will also return in the upcoming season.

Matthew Modine (Martin Brenner) will be seen once again after his recurring role in season 2. Additionally, Brett Gelman (Murray Bauman), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair), and Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler) have been promoted to the main cast billing. Several new faces have also joined in, such as Robert Englund (Victor Creel), Jamie Campbell Bower (Peter Ballard), Eduardo Franco (Argyle), and Joseph Quinn (Eddie Munson). Victor Creel is admitted to a mental health facility after committing a gruesome murder in the 1950s, while Peter Ballard is a caring man who works there. Eddie Munson runs The Hellfire Club and evokes extreme responses from people. They either love or hate him. Argyle is Jonathan’s new best friend, who also works as a pizza delivery boy.

There is a long list of cast members who will be seen in recurring roles. They are Joe Chrest (Ted Wheeler), Tom Wlaschiha (Dmitri), Sherman Augustus (Lt. Colonel Sullivan), Nikola Đuričko (Yuri), Joel Stoffer (Warden Hatch), and Amybeth McNulty (Vickie), among several others.

Stranger Things Season 4 Plot: What is it About?

In season 3, Starcourt Mall becomes the center of activity in Hawkins, which also hides a secret Soviet laboratory underneath it. The purpose of the lab is to figure out a way to open the portal to the Upside Down so that creatures from the alternate dimension can possess the people of Hawkins. By the end of the season, Eleven loses her psychokinetic powers, and Hopper is believed to be dead. Following this, Joyce, Will, and Jonathan move out of their house, and they take Eleven with them. However, it is not revealed where they are headed. In the final moments of the season, we see that Russians have got their hands on a Demogorgon and are also keeping an American imprisoned.

In the fourth season, we will see that Hopper is alive but is a prisoner in Kamchatka, Russia. We will also get to see a very different side to him. While the upcoming season will give us a glimpse of his past, it will also revisit Eleven’s childhood. Even though the storyline will go beyond Hawkins in the upcoming season, the fictional town will remain in focus as The Hellfire Club plays a significant role in the future storyline. In season 4, we will know where did the Byers family go and what happens to them.

Stranger Things Season 4 Trailer

Here is a trailer that sets the tone for what season 4 has in store!

