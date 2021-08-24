In just three seasons, ‘Stranger Things‘ has gone on from being an imaginative sci-fi series to a global phenomenon. Created by the Duffer Brothers, it first premiered in 2016 and has captivated the audiences with a refreshing combination of heartfelt drama and 80s nostalgia. The series has received critical acclaim and is one of the most binged television shows in the modern era of streaming services.

Set in the fictional small town of Hawkins, Indiana, it centers on a group of children and their families who find themselves embroiled in the mysterious and supernatural occurrences taking place in the town. The show’s third season ends on an emotional note, leaving fans to wonder if and how the story will continue in a new installment. If you are one of the curious fans looking for details regarding ‘Stranger Things’ season 4, here’s everything you need to know!

Stranger Things Season 4 Release Date

‘Stranger Things’ season 3 arrived on July 4, 2019, on Netflix. The third installment comprises eight episodes which are approximately 49-77 minutes in length.

On September 30, 2019, a little over two months after the third season premiered, Netflix announced that it had renewed the horror series for a fourth outing. Since then, fans have been waiting for the new season’s release, and it looks like they will have to wait slightly longer. ‘Stranger Things’ season 4 is slated to drop sometime in 2022 on Netflix. However, an exact release date hasn’t been announced by the streaming giant. The fourth season will reportedly consist of 8 episodes.

here's a closer look at the new sneak peek at Stranger Things Season 4. who are you most excited to see back on your screen in 2022? pic.twitter.com/v6ikIKyI4N — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) August 6, 2021

Production on season 4 was underway in February 2020. However, on March 16, 2020, filming had to be paused due to the concerns arising from the Covid-19 pandemic. The cameras began rolling again later by the end of September 2020, and the shooting was expected to wrap up in August 2021. However, on August 4, 2021, a fire broke out on the sets of the show. Luckily no individual was harmed, but the completion of filming was likely delayed due to the fire.

Back in September 2019, the Duffer Brothers signed a new multi-year overall deal with Netflix, which suggests that season 4 is certainly not the end of the road for the show. The creators confirmed the same in August 2020 during an interview with THR.

While it is too early to talk about a potential fifth season, producer Shawn Levy has hinted that it is a strong possibility, and the makers have a definitive ending in mind. “I have the end in sight. The (Duffer) brothers have the end in sight. There is a plan, and that too will be shared not quite as soon as a sense of when Season 4 is coming out, but soon enough,” Levy said in an interview with Collider.

Stranger Things Season 4 Cast: Who is in it?

The main cast members from the previous installment who are confirmed to be reprising their roles include Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven/Jane Hopper), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), and Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley). Recurring cast members Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair), Brett Gelman (Murray Bauman), and Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler) have been promoted to a series regular status.

With each progressing season, the ensemble cast of ‘Stranger Things’ has grown to accommodate new members. This time around, Eduardo Franco as Argyle, a stoner friend of Jonathan’s; Jamie Campbell Bower as Peter Ballard, an orderly at a psychiatric hospital; Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson, the leader of The Hellfire Club; have all joined the main cast.

Robert Englund as Victor Creel, a disturbed man with a murderous past; Amybeth McNulty as Vickie, a cool music-loving girl; Myles Truitt as Patrick, a local basketball star; Regina Ting Chen as Ms. Kelly, a caring guidance counselor; and Grace Van Dien as Chrissy, a popular cheerleader, are some of the other new faces we will see.

Tom Wlaschiha (Dmitri), Mason Dye (Jason Carver), Sherman Augustus (Lt. Colonel Sullivan), Nikola Đuričko (Yuri), Joel Stoffer (Warden Hatch), and Tyner Rushing (Virginia Creel) will also appear in a recurring capacity. Joe Chrest as Ted Wheeler and Matthew Modine as Martin Brenner are also returning in the new season.

Stranger Things Season 4 Plot: What is it About?

In the third season finale of ‘Stranger Things,’ Hopper, Joyce, and others work together to rescue Eleven and her friends from the mall. Eleven loses her psychokinetic abilities but manages to escape along with her friends before Joyce destroys the gate. Hopper seemingly dies in the resulting explosion. The Byers family and Eleven leave Hawkins. In the final moments, we learn the Russians have got their hands on a Demogorgon and are holding an “American” captive.

In the fourth season, we will see the return of not one but two characters who share strong ties to Eleven. We will learn that Hopper is alive and being held prisoner in Kamchatka, Russia. We will also see the return of Dr. Martin Brenner, and we may learn more about the experimentation Eleven went through in her childhood. In the process, she might rediscover her abilities. We will also see where the Byers reside and how Eleven and Mike have been maintaining their relationship. A new and much dangerous threat is likely to loom over Hawkins. Here’s the latest teaser for season 4!

Read More: Is Millie Bobby Brown Leaving Stranger Things?