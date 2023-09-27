Street Flow 2 Ending, Explained: Is Demba Alive or Dead?

Helmed by Leïla Sy, ‘Street Flow 2‘ is a sequel to the 2019 French movie featuring Bakary Diombera, Jammeh Diangana, Kadi Diarra, Krystel Roche, Sana Sri, and more. It continues the narrative of three brothers, Demba (Kery James), Noumouké (Bakary Diombera), and Soulaymaan (Jammeh Diangana), navigating the challenges of life in the suburbs of Paris, showcasing the raw realities of their experiences. Demba finds himself at a crossroads, torn between his criminal past and the desire to forge an honest path in life. On the other hand, Soulaymaan takes on the role of an attorney, striving to make a difference and advocate for those facing similar struggles. The youngest brother, Noumouké, continues his journey in search of purpose and meaning in his life.

‘Street Flow 2’ unearths critical themes such as race, prejudice, and the impact our choices have on determining our fate and life trajectory. Moreover, the movie provides a poignant reflection on the struggles and triumphs that shape our destiny. If you’re curious to see what challenges Demba, Noumouké, and Soulaymaan face every day, here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Street Flow 2.’ SPOILERS AHEAD!

Street Flow 2 Plot Synopsis

The story continues from where ‘Street Flow’ left off, with Demba (Kery James) having narrowly escaped death and recovering from his wounds. A new chapter has begun for the brothers, marked by significant changes. The middle brother, Soulaymaan (Jammeh Diangana), secures a high-paying job, a long-awaited opportunity to escape the clutches of poverty and the challenges that plagued his earlier life. On the other hand, Demba makes a life-altering decision to renounce his criminal past while recovering in the hospital. His mother’s presence at his side is a source of comfort as she forgives him for his previous transgressions. Upon being discharged, Demba seizes a promising opportunity at a construction company. Unfortunately, the memories of the day he was shot continue to haunt him, forcing him to rely on medication to manage the stress.

In stark contrast to Demba and Soulaymaan’s life, the youngest brother, Noumouké (Bakary Diombera), finds himself facing a different fate. Noumouké’s life takes a nosedive when he lands himself a short prison sentence due to a crime he never committed. After being released from prison, Noumouké grows into a defiant teenager. He starts disrespecting his brothers and engaging in petty fights, often rusting in his suspension. Noumouké’s stint behind bars has given him a misguided sense of toughness, leading him to participate in riots and criminal activities with his friends.

Despite his troublesome behavior, Soulaymaan attempts to steer Noumouké in the right direction. He tries to make Noumouké see the path he’s on and offers guidance to help him mend his ways. Noumouké stubbornly rejects his help, refusing to acknowledge the reality of what he has become. Surprisingly, Noumouké’s literature teacher convinces him to read a novel authored by Jack London and asks him to pen down his feelings about the book.

Paris is fraught with challenges, marked by ongoing riots, instances of violence, and prostitution. The city appears to be divided into two different parts. The first part comprises the affluent elite, parading in their luxury cars along wide boulevards and living in expansive mansions. On the other hand, there are suburbs inhabited by people dwelling in housing projects. Unfortunately, the latter group grapples with a lack of equal opportunities and resources to thrive and succeed. Demba, Noumouké, and Soulaymaan belong to this disadvantaged demographic. Even after years, Demba still faces racism, necessitating the adoption of a white man’s name on official documents to operate his own construction company. Similarly, Noumouké believes that adopting a tough and violent attitude can potentially earn him respect.

Demba learns from a police officer that his former colleague Abdel was the mastermind behind his shooting, colluding with Sahil. This rattles Demba deeply, as he had never suspected Abdel would do such a thing. Now a changed man, Demba wishes to leave the past behind and not seek revenge. However, the officer tries to manipulate Demba to eliminate street criminals so he can get a promotion and advance in his career.

Motivated by a burning need for closure, Demba decides to confront Abdel (Slimane Dazi), the man responsible for the attempt on his life. Abdel vehemently denies any involvement, but his responses manage to convince Demba of his guilt, almost pushing him to resort to violence. Demba somehow manages to calm himself and leaves. Demba realizes that dwelling on the past is a futile endeavor and obsessing over revenge will only perpetuate a cycle of violence and will put his family in more danger.

Street Flow 2 Ending Explained: What Happened to Demba?

Soulaymaan seizes an opportunity to represent a client in court. Initially, Millet, the client, underestimates Soulaymaan due to his young age. However, Millet’s perception of Soulaymaan shifts as he successfully secures his acquittal. Nevertheless, Soulaymaan struggles with conflicting emotions regarding his victory, knowing that he has defended a serial abuser. Soulaymaan then swears to defend only the innocent, who are being harassed by the cops and others. Meanwhile, Noumouké finds himself in another gang fight with Sofia (Cherine Ghemri), escalating to the point where she ends up firing a gun. This incident fuels Demba’s anger, and he visits Farid’s (Aïmen Derriachi) house and smacks him for supplying his brother with a gun.

Khadijah, witnessing Noumouké’s life spiraling out of control, implores Demba to talk some sense into his younger brother upon his return. Sadly, tragedy strikes and Khadijah passes away in her sleep, leaving everyone in the family heartbroken. Devastated, Noumouké promises to make amends for his wrongdoings after understanding the lesson Khadijah was attempting to teach him all along. Noumouké apologizes to his literature teacher for his rude behavior and promises to study hard in order to pursue his dream.

Unfortunately, Demba wasn’t fortunate like his brothers. Devastated by the recent loss of his mother, Demba once more succumbs to the siren call of his criminal past. The pain fuels his vendetta against a world that seems to have wronged him at every turn. In his pursuit of vengeance, Demba targets Delors, his partner who was attempting to rob him with his client. With Delors out of the picture, Demba confronts Abdel and kills him in broad daylight. Demba’s past finally catches upto him as Farid stops him in the park, aims a gun at him, and pulls the trigger. The scene fades to black, and the movie concludes with a chilling gunshot, leaving the audience in doubt about Demba’s fate.

Is Demba Alive or Dead?

In ‘Street Flow 2,’ Demba’s fate remains ambiguous, leaving viewers to contemplate two plausible theories. The first theory proposes that Demba may have succumbed to the attack when Farid opened fire on him in the park. This act of violence was triggered by Farid’s deep-seated resentment towards Demba, stemming from their prior altercation where Demba struck him in front of his accomplices.

Farid was a low-life criminal involved in various criminal activities. He held a grudge against Demba for rejecting his request to help acquire cocaine. On the other hand, the second theory posits that Demba survived the attempt on his life, paralleling his luck in the face of danger. This leaves an open door for a new installment in the franchise, which can further explore the trajectories of the three brothers and the challenges they may encounter.

Why Was Noumouké Jailed?

Noumouké found himself unjustly sentenced to six months in prison for a crime he had never committed. The truth was that after the tragic shooting of Demba, Soulaymaan sought vengeance against Sahil. Tragically, Sahil was killed by Abdel (Slimane Dazi) in the ensuing chaos after Demba’s shooting. Fueled by rage, Soulaymaan impulsively confronted Sahil’s associate and tried to kill him. Thankfully, the man survived, as a bullet narrowly missed its mark. Soulaymaan tried to push the trigger again but hesitated upon seeing a little girl present.

Realizing the severity of the situation, Soulaymaan fled the scene and inadvertently forgot to discard the gun. Noumouké later discovered the weapon and, while discarding it, was unfortunately apprehended by the police. Despite the injustice and the knowledge of the truth, Noumouké chose to remain silent and accepted the wrongful sentence to protect his brother and his career.

