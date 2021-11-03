Succession Season 3 Episode 4 Release Date, Time, Spoilers

The third season of ‘Succession‘ puts the Waystar RoyCo in a state of civil war as a power struggle between the father-son duo, Logan, and Kendall breaks out. Neither is willing to pull any punches, but in the third episode, both must put their attention on more pressing matters. Kendall must focus on his public image while Logan tries to curb the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) investigation.

You can read more about the episode’s events in the recap section below. As the latest episode leaves Logan and Kendall in difficult positions, we are sure viewers must be excited to watch the next episode and see how they will emerge out of these situations. Here’s a look at what’s in store for ‘Succession’ season 3 episode 4!

Succession Season 3 Episode 4 Release Date

‘Succession’ season 3 episode 4 will air on November 7, 2021, at 9 pm ET on HBO. The family drama’s third installment contains nine episodes with a runtime of 56-70 minutes each. Fresh episodes of the show are released weekly every Sunday.

Where to Watch Succession Season 3 Episode 4 Online?

To watch ‘Succession’ season 3 episode 4, cable users can tune in to HBO on their television screens at the date and time specified above. The fourth episode will also land on HBO Max. You can also choose to stream the latest episode on platforms such as DirecTV, Xfinity, Spectrum, Hulu, and Youtube TV, by adding HBO Max to your existing package. Alternatively, you can buy the upcoming episode on-demand on Amazon Prime Video.

Succession Season 3 Episode 4 Spoilers

The fourth episode of ‘Succession’ season 3 is titled ‘Lion in the Meadow.’ It is likely to deal with Kendall’s breakdown following Shiv’s letter coming into the spotlight. Due to Kendall canceling his appearance on ‘The Disruption,’ his public image could take a hit. Meanwhile, Tom also faces a tough choice: he must decide whether to join hands with Kendall or sacrifice himself for Logan. Kendall and Logan could be forced to work together to convince their investors that their family feud won’t affect Waystar’s performance. Check out a promo for episode 4!

Succession Season 3 Episode 3 Recap

Episode 3 of ‘Succession’ season 3 is called ‘The Disruption.’ In the episode, Kendall continues to use the media to create his public image while Logan refuses to cooperate with the DOJ’s investigation of Waystar. Kendall tries to get himself an interview on the popular talk show ‘The Disruption.’ Shiv and Logan discuss their situation, and Logan claims that the DOJ does not have incriminating evidence against him. However, Shiv counters by saying that he can still be implicated for his role in the cover-up.

Back at home, Shiv finds Tom drunk and worried about his impending arrest. He suggests that he should go to prison to save Logan. Shiv agrees that could solve some of their problems. Meanwhile, Logan tries to get a favor from the President through White House aide Michelle-Anne Vanderhoven. Kendall arrives at the Waystar offices, and Logan orders Gerri to fire him. However, Gerri refuses as it would be a PR disaster. Before leaving, Kendall makes Tom an offer.

At Waystar’s town hall event, Shiv prepares to give her speech, but Kendall and his team sabotage the event. Shiv faces embarrassment and decides to retaliate. She pens an open letter detailing Kendall’s previous relationships and addiction. Kendall prepares for his appearance on ‘The Disruption’ but bails out after Shiv’s letter goes viral. The episode ends with the FBI raiding the Waystar offices as Logan’s call for a favor from the President goes awry.

