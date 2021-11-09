Succession Season 3 Episode 5 Release Date, Time, and Spoilers

A black comedy-drama, ‘Succession’ chronicles the lives of the Roy family — the owners of a global media and entertainment conglomerate, Waystar Royco — and their messy fights for power. Season 3 of the show sees the Roy family feud escalating while outside players, from the Department of Justice (DoJ) to other stakeholders and media giants, start closing in. As Logan’s hold becomes loose, the Roy siblings desperately try to take control.

However, Logan is not willing to secede so quickly. If you want a quick refresher for episode 4 of the third season, head over to the recap section. Certainly, there’s going to be an explosive situation in the upcoming episode and fans are eager to find out what’s in store. Here’s everything you need to know about ‘Succession’ season 3 episode 5.

Succession Season 3 Episode 5 Release Date

‘Succession’ season 3 episode 5 will premiere on November 14, 2021, at 9 pm ET on HBO. The third season comprises nine episodes with a runtime of approximately 60 minutes each. New episodes are released weekly on Sundays.

Where to Watch Succession Season 3 Episode 5 Online?

You can watch ‘Succession’ season 3 episode 5 by tuning in to HBO at the above-mentioned date and time. You can also catch the episode by heading over to HBO Max. Additionally, you have the option of streaming the latest episode on Hulu, Xfinity, DirecTV, Spectrum, and Youtube TV after adding HBO Max to your package. You can also purchase the fifth episode on-demand on Amazon Prime Video and watch older episodes on iTunes, Microsoft Store, and Google Play.

Succession Season 3 Episode 5 Spoilers

Season 3 episode 5, titled ‘Retired Janitors of Idaho,’ is expected to dive into Waystar’s annual shareholders’ meeting. Kendall and the Roys will be forced to tackle Stewy Hosseini, but their internal family feud will hinder their approaches to the delicate situation. Additionally, the DoJ investigation on Waystar will press down harder upon the Roys. A call from the President will make apparent the grave situation of the company. You can get ready for this upcoming episode by checking out its promo below.

Succession Season 3 Episode 4 Recap

Episode 4 of ‘Succession’ season 3, titled ‘Lion in the Meadow,’ sees Logan persuading Greg to meet him and abandon Kendall’s side. The Roy family patriarch tries to explain to a frightened Greg the small amount of leverage he has over Waystar and the best way to use it. Greg ultimately decides to use his leverage to get a management position in the company’s theme parks division. Meanwhile, Tom frets over his future behind bars.

The most important aspect of the episode is Logan and Kendall’s meeting with Josh Aaronson, a stakeholder who owns 4% of their company. While Josh tries to assess the state of the family business and demonstrates his own power over the same, Logan and Kendall try to convince him that things aren’t as bad with the Roys as they seem. However, when Logan suddenly becomes ill, Josh realizes the gravity of the situation. He reiterates that he will only support the Roys if Logan is in charge. Later, this leads to a bitter argument between Logan and Kendall.

On the other hand, Roman remembers a homeless man in New Orleans who had tattooed Kendall’s initials on his forehead after being paid by him. He tries to find the man and get proof of the tattoo, planning to use it to take down Kendall. Shiv, meanwhile, tries to force the editorial team and Mark Ravenhead to discredit and attack the President on air. Furthermore, Connor contemplates his own Presidential ambitions and wonders how he can use his loyalty to Logan to his advantage.

Read More: Is Succession a True Story?