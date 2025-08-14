Sullivan’s Crossing Season 4: Everything We Know

Created by Roma Roth, The CW’s ‘Sullivan’s Crossing‘ is a story of a neurosurgeon who leaves Boston to return to her old home in the town of Timberlake. Maggie Sullivan reunites with her father, Harry “Sully” Sullivan, after years, and their relationship has a rough start. However, over the course of three seasons, the two learn to communicate their differences and grow into better people. At the same time, they also expand and deepen their connections with new characters, townsfolk, or otherwise, creating a rich palette of dynamics. Ahead of the season 3 finale, The CW confirmed that the show is set to return for a fourth season, with filming in Halifax, Nova Scotia, beginning around August 2025. Production is expected to wrap up by November of the same year, with the fourth season hitting the screens sometime in 2026.

Sullivan’s Crossing Season 4 Will Build Off Its Cliffhanger

The third season of Sullivan’s Crossing ends with a cliffhanger, introducing a new character, Liam, as Maggie’s husband. The fourth season, as such, is likely to take on this plot thread from the get-go, allowing for a deeper dive into Maggie’s already complicated past. It also creates the room for some intense interpersonal drama, as Cal’s reaction to this information is also left ambiguous. Another major development is Sully deciding to go on an extended trip to Ireland with his partner, Helen Culver. The patriarch has decided to break free of his mould and live a life without fear, making his future direction an interesting subject. The same can also be said about Helen, whose novels are about to get an adaptation, as well as Cal, Maggie’s partner, who is yet to process his father’s imminent death due to terminal cancer.

It is also probable that the fourth season will shed light on the three romantic dynamics that are at an uncertain juncture by the end of the previous season. While Rafe and Sydney agree to have a proper conversation about their recent differences, mostly about marriage, their tone indicates that it might not lead to a positive turn of events. Jacob and Lola’s dynamic takes on a more mellow tone, with Jacob promising to sacrifice neither his education as a budding mycologist nor the feelings he has developed for Lola over his brief stay in the Crossing. On the other hand, Rob Shandon and Jane are a pair at last, and they are both eager to take their relationship to the next stage, with a potential marriage in the cards. Frank and Edna, too, have to process the fact that they are getting old, and to that end, make the best of the time they have together.

In Sully’s absence, Maggie, along with Edna and Frank Cranebear, is headed to become the core caretaker of the campground, which serves as a springboard for many work-related hurdles in the future. This is complemented by the protagonist’s wish to open a general clinic in Timberlake, synthesizing her love for the medical profession with her desire to be a part of the town. This aim comes with its own set of trials and tribulations, but Maggie has proven her mettle over the course of many episodes. There are also external factors to be afraid of, such as Glenn Perry. While he does owe the Sullivans a favour, it will not stop him from cooking up more plans to hinder their success. Especially with the Crossing more vulnerable than ever, Perry’s schemes remain a wild card in the narrative.

Sullivan’s Crossing Season 4 Will Not See Many Changes in the Cast

Although all the characters are on their own complex journeys by the end of season three, they still find themselves in the same tightly spun web, and their paths are bound to intersect. As such, most of the cast for ‘Sullivan’s Crossing’ is expected to return for the fourth season. Morgan Kohan, Chad Michael Murray, Scott Patterson, Tom Jackson and Andrea Menard are all set to reprise their roles as Maggie, Cal, Sully, Frank, and Edna, respectively. The same is true for actors Leid Price, Lindura, Dakota Taylor, and Amalia Williamson, who will step into the shoes of Rob, Sydney, Rafe, and Lola once again.

The new characters introduced in the third season, Helen Culver and Jacob Cranebear, leave their mark on the story, and thus, they are likely to have greater narrative significance going forward, with actors Kate Vernon and Joel Oulette portraying them, respectively. The same holds true for actor Cindy Sampson, whose character, Jane, is now a part of one of the show’s core pairings. The wild card entry of the season finale, Liam, who is portrayed by Marcus Rosner, has the potential to become a major figure in the narrative. It cannot be said for certain whether actors John Ralston, Meghan Ory, and Torri Higginson, who play Jed, Sedona, and Marissa Jones, respectively, will be returning for the fourth season, and Jed ends his part by announcing a trip to the Grand Canyon, away from the interpersonal drama back in Timberlake.

Sullivan’s Crossing Season 4 Might Resolve the Growing Ambiguities Between Many Characters

Season four of ‘Sullivan’s Crossing’ is expected to continue the themes of overcoming trauma and finding one’s balance in life. This applies the most to the protagonist, who has found clarity about what she wants and is eager to build new elements of her life from the ground up, be it personal or professional. The new season will have her grow further as a character who puts her empathy to good use by saving lives, while also navigating the intricacies of hosting a campground. Her rekindled relationship with Cal means that the latter, too, has his own share of responsibilities. Given that he is focused on the idea of becoming a volunteer firefighter, he will have to figure out his true priorities. However, the addition of Liam in the play disrupts all of these trajectories, with a potential rift in the love story in the making.

In the fourth season, Sully is ready to step out of his father’s shadow and enjoy life in a way that is uniquely his. Together with Helen, he will likely continue his efforts towards self-improvement, while the psychological nuances of their relationship can serve as an inspiration for the novelist. She must also learn to deal with how a production might interpret or change her work during an adaptation. Additionally, Sydney has to process how she feels about Rafe and marriage, and come to a decision, given that their next exchange can make or break the relationship. Lola will have more time to fully understand how she feels about Jacob, who himself was eager to simply stay in Timberlake with her. As the two continue to mature as individuals, their shared bond might strengthen in the process, just as in the case of Rob and Jane. Edna’s death scare in the third season is bound to have affected Frank, reminding him of their limited time, which makes room for more emotional beats.

