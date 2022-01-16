Summer House Season 6 Episode 1 Release Date, Time and Spoilers

Bravo’s ‘Summer House’ is a reality TV series that documents the turbulent lives of nine friends living under the same roof in Montauk. The place is reputed to be “the summer playground” for youngsters who want to take a break from the bustle of city life. With every season, there is a change in the line-up of cast members, which keeps the content fresh and exciting. After eight interesting seasons, the series is about to release another season. If you want to know more about the release date, spoilers, and cast details for the upcoming season, we have your back!

Summer House Season 6 Episode 1 Release Date

‘Summer House’ season 6 episode 1 will release on January 17, 2022, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. New episodes of the show are slated to release on Mondays. Every episode is around 40-42 minutes long.

Where to Watch Summer House Season 6 Episode 1 Online?

To watch ‘Summer House’ season 6 episode 1, you can catch it live on Bravo as and when it airs. You can even stream the series on Bravo’s official website. Other options include watching it live on websites like Hulu+Live TV, DirecTV, Fubo TV, Sling TV, Xfinity Stream, and YouTube TV. It is also possible to watch the previous seasons on VOD platforms such as iTunes, Vudu, Microsoft Store, Google Play, Amazon Prime Video, and Bravo. Subscribers of Peacock can also watch it here.

Summer House Season 6 Episode 1 Spoilers

The first episode of season 6, titled ‘Where’s My Lover, Boy?’ will kickstart with brand new misunderstandings and altercations in the house. Amanda might begin to suspect whether her fiance Kyle is up to something questionable. She will address the matter in front of her friends. Despite problems arising every now and then, their wedding will pull through later in the season.

However, Amanda will have a massive breakdown while her fiance will be busy tending to other matters. Meanwhile, Paige will encounter an old flame that could make her question her choices. Moreover, we can still expect the house to fall apart, resulting from a few ‘Winter House’ issues that might spill over into the upcoming episodes of ‘Summer House.’ Besides that, theme parties will be a major point of focus this season. Danielle and Ciara will end up having a serious fight. Here’s the first look at the new season!

Summer House Season 6 Cast

Season 6 of ‘Summer House’ will retain Kyle Cooke, Lindsay Hubbard, Carl Radke, Amanda Batula, Paige Desorbo, Danielle Olivera, Luke Gulbranson, and Ciara Miller returning. Sadly, Hannah Berner will be taking an exit. She had joined the cast in season 3 but now is interested in focusing on her comedy career. However, there will be additions to the cast, including Andrea Denver of ‘Winter House,’ Mya Allen, and Alex Wach. You can also expect ‘Southern Charm’s Austen Kroll and Craig Conover to make guest appearances this season. Craig Conover, Paige’s boyfriend, and Austen Kroll will step into the Hamptons to possibly attend Kyle and Amanda’s wedding.

