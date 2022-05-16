Summer House Season 7: Renewed or Cancelled?

The reality show ‘Summer House‘ follows a group of friends who share a summer house. The friends come to the property every summer to escape their tiring city life. However, the events within the house are anything but relaxing. As the friends come back every year. Their relationships, dynamics, and actions provide the audience with hard-to-miss entertainment.

Thanks to the beautiful landscapes within the beach town and the intriguing participants, the show has a dedicated fanbase that follows it religiously. Season 1 of the series premiered on January 9, 2017, and has sustained a strong viewership ever since. With the sixth season of the show ending recently, fans are eager to know what happens next summer in the summer house. IF you are in the same boat, we have your back!

Summer House Season 7 Release Date

‘Summer House’ season 6 premiered on January 17, 2022, on Bravo. The season ended its run on May 16, 2022, with each of the 17 episodes having a runtime of 44 minutes.

As far as season 7 is concerned, here’s what we know! As of writing, the reality show is yet to be renewed for another season. Fans of the show are eager for the show to continue and to know more about the contestants. Given its steady viewership over the years, along with its visual appeal, the series will most probably be continued. The production team will most likely be eager to continue the show since they did not let even the pandemic deter them. The show even has a spin-off series titled ‘Winter House,’ so the likelihood of the original series being canceled is quite low.

If season 6 of the reality show stands up to the expectations of the network, the show will probably be renewed. In that case, we expect ‘Summer House’ season 7 to release sometime in Q1 2023.

Summer House Season 7 Contestants

Three people, who are most likely to be back for potential season 7 of the series, are Kyle Cooke, Lindsay Hubbard, and Carl Radke. They have been part of the show’s main roster since season 1, though Carl did not appear in the first season of ‘Winter House,’ unlike the other two. Amanda Batula, who was a guest in season 1 but has been regular since the second season, might also be back. Paige DeSorbo, Danielle Olivera, Luke Gulbranson, and Ciara Miller may also make a comeback for the possible seventh installment of the series.

Season 6 introduced Andrea Denver, Mya Allen, and Alex Wach as part of the show’s main cast and will hopefully appear again if the show continues. Craig Conover, a guest within the latest season, might join others as a regular, given the recent developments in his life. Any new or returning names in season 7 of the reality show will definitely be more than welcome.

What Can Summer House Season 7 be About?

The season 6 finale brought many changes and clarity to the various relationships within the group circle. Lindsay and Carl, who have been tiptoeing around each other for a long time, finally address their feelings. Meanwhile, Paige and Craig finally decide the terms and labels of their relationship. However, Kyle and Amanda, the happy and soon-to-be-married couple, find themselves in an unexpected situation as their big day comes near.

Season 7 of the series will most probably center around these couples and the fallout of their new dynamics. Both Lindsay and Carl have been in the show since its inception, so their heart-to-heart is sure to bring a huge change regarding the show’s flow. Fans could not be happier about the discussion between Paige and Craig since the cementing of their bond as a couple will also present the audience with never before seen sides of the two. Then there is the Kyle and Amanda, more long-time faces with the show, whose married life is sure to make many giddy.

