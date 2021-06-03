For those who dream of romance in Italy and sunny beaches, the drama series ‘Summertime’ is right up your alley. Created by Mirko Cetrangolo and Anita Rivaroli, the show is inspired by the book called ‘Three Meters Above the Sky’ by Federico Moccia. The Italian-language show originally released on April 29, 2020, on Netflix. Set in the town of Cesenatico, Summer and Ale are brought together by circumstances. Summer takes up a job at the hotel where Ale’s mother is a manager. While Summer is an introverted individual, Ale is a famous motorcycle racer.

Upon its release, most critics and viewers enjoyed the series for its cinematic appeal and easy-to-digest storyline. Although it sometimes comes across as “soapy,” the audience enjoys the show for its simplicity and how it captures the bittersweet teenage years of the characters. However, a few people would have liked to see the show deliver something more substantial. Nevertheless, it still has the support of many fans who are looking forward to a third installment. So, will that ever happen? Here is what we know!

Summertime Season 3 Release Date

‘Summertime’ season 2 landed in its entirety on June 3, 2021, on Netflix. The second season has eight episodes that run for 39-47 minutes each.

As far as the third season is concerned, no official announcement has been made yet. However, going by the response the show is getting from fans worldwide, it looks like Netflix might order at least one more season. The 1992 book that the series is based on is part of a trilogy. ‘Three Meters Above the Sky’ was followed by the books titled ‘I Want You’ in 2006 and ‘Three Times You’ in 2017.

The Netflix series is not the first screen adaptation of Moccia’s books. In 2004, the first book was made into the Italian film ‘Tre Metri Sopra il Cielo,’ which received an award and a nomination at the national level. The first two books in the trilogy have also been made into Spanish films titled ‘Tres Metros Sobre el Cielo’ in 2010 and ‘Tengo Ganas de ti’ in 2012. Therefore, a third season for the romantic drama does not seem unreasonable.

Moreover, it is not unusual for screen adaptations to move slightly away from the source material. This gives writers more freedom to take the storylines in a different direction if they wish to do so. The second season returned after a gap of more than 13 months since the first season’s premiere. So, if Netflix greenlights another season by Fall 2021, we can expect ‘Summertime’ season 3 to release sometime in mid-2022.

Summertime Season 3 Cast: Who can be in it?

If the show is renewed for the third installment, we can expect the main cast members to reprise their roles. Coco Rebecca Edogamhe plays Summer Bennati, whereas Ludovico Tersigni essays the role of Summer’s love interest, Alessandro Alba AKA Ale. Other cast members in the show are Alice Ann Edogamhe (Blue Bennati), Andrea Lattanzi (Dario), Giovanni Maini (Edo), Thony (Isabella), and Amanda Campana (Sofia).

We might also see the following actors return in season 3: Maria Sole Mansutti (Laura Alba), Mario Sgueglia (Maurizio Alba), Eugenio Krauss (Bruno De Cara), and Stefano Fregni (Piero). If new characters are introduced, we might see some fresh faces.

Summertime Season 3 Plot: What can it be About?

In the second season, Summer and Ale bump into each other after their lives go in separate directions at the end of season 1. However, when they see each other, it disrupts the way things were moving for them, and they decide to give their relationship another shot. Eventually, Summer realizes that she might have been impulsive and needs to take time to straighten things out for herself, while her friend Sofia feels distant from her.

In the second season, Summer faces a massive blow as her parents decide to split. Summer confronts Sofia, who admits that she has had feelings for Summer. In the final moments of the season, we see Lola and Ale back in the races as a team. It ends tragically, as Lola suffers a serious injury and has to be rushed to the hospital.

After the cliffhanger in the finale of season 2, the third season might begin with where Ale and Summer are in life. We might also learn if Lola survives. Since Giulia seems to be back in the picture, does Edo go to Hamburg? We are yet to find out if things between Sofia and Summer will ever be the same. Since Isa might be pregnant, the third season might shine a light on what that means for Summer’s parents.

Read More: Where Is Summertime Filmed?