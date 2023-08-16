Supercell 2: Will There be a Sequel?

‘Supercell’ is a disaster-action film directed by Herbert James Winterstern, which sheds light on the dangers of storm chasing while highlighting the activity’s adventure aspect. The film revolves around William, a teenager who wants to become a storm chaser to emulate his deceased father. However, when William chases after a rare and powerful storm, he is forced to contemplate his future and wrestle with his father’s legacy. If you enjoyed the movie’s adventure-filled family-oriented story, you must wonder if William’s journey will continue in a potential sequel. In that case, allow us to share everything we know about ‘Supercell 2.’

Will Supercell 2 Happen?

‘Supercell’ was released in theaters and on video-on-demand platforms by Saban Films on March 17, 2023. It was made available to stream online on Hulu from August 4, 2023. The film received mixed to negative reviews from critics upon release. While the screenplay was criticized for being underdeveloped and unoriginal, the film’s performances and action sequences received praise. However, with regard to a sequel, there currently appear to be no plans for the story to continue in a second installment.

Firstly, the film ends on an uplifting note with William reconciling with his mother, Quinn, and honoring his father’s legacy, concluding his story arc. As a result, the movie leaves little room for a sequel to continue the story of William and his family. Furthermore, director Herbert James Winterstern who also devised the film’s story has given no indication of a sequel to the movie being in the cards. Similarly, the producers have yet to comment on the possibility of a sequel. Therefore, it is safe to say that there are no immediate plans for a sequel to ‘Supercell.’

Despite the movie’s poor critical reception and box office numbers, a sequel could materialize if it becomes a hit with audiences, especially after its streaming debut on Hulu. However, Saban Films, who distributed ‘Supercell,’ has a poor history with franchises, as the studio is yet to release a sequel since the turn of the decade. If the film exceeds Hulu’s viewership expectations, the streamer could pick up the movie’s rights and greenlit a sequel.

While disaster movies are popular candidates for receiving sequels, the chances of ‘Supercell’ getting a follow-up seem bleak, especially due to the ending and nature of the first film. Nonetheless, if everything works out and a sequel is greenlit in the coming months, the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes will likely affect production. As a result, it could be a long time before a sequel materializes. However, if things go smoothly and production starts in early 2024, we could potentially see ‘Supercell 2’ release sometime in Q3 of 2025, at the earliest.

For the prospective second installment, Daniel Diemer (William), Skeet Ulrich (Roy), and Jordan Kristine Seamón (Harper) are likely to reprise their roles. However, Alec Baldwin, who plays Zane, is unlikely to return as his character perishes at the first film’s end. Furthermore, actress Anne Heche who plays Quinn sadly passed away in 2022 after filming the movie. As a result, the character of Quinn is unlikely to feature in the sequel. As a result, ‘Supercell 2’ could focus on William dealing with his mother’s demise while trying to honor Quinn and Bill’s legacy by continuing research on storms.

