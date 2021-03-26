‘Supergirl’ season 5 finale centers upon the efforts of the heroes to try and stop the evil schemes of Gamemnae, Lex, and others. Brainy surprises everyone by sacrificing himself to give a big blow to Lex’s plans. In case you missed out on the previous episode, then we recommend going through our detailed recap. As season 5 ends on a cliffhanger, fans can’t be any more excited about season 6 episode 1. So let’s have a look at everything we know about the upcoming episode.

Supergirl Season 6 Episode 1 Release Date

‘Supergirl’ season 6 episode 1 is scheduled to premiere on March 30, 2021, at 9/8c on The CW. Most episodes of the series have a runtime of around 45 minutes each.

Where to Stream Supergirl Season 6 Episode 1 Online?

People with a cable connection can watch the show on The CW channel at the aforementioned date and time. However, one can also stream the episode on the official website of The CW or The CW app the day after the TV premiere. ‘Supergirl’ season 6 episode 1 can also be streamed on DirecTV, FuboTV, and iTunes. All previous seasons are also available to stream on Netflix and Amazon Prime (on-demand), should you want to rewatch or catch-up.

Supergirl Season 6 Episode 1 Spoilers

In the season 5 finale, Lex leaves Brainy to die after taking the bottled-up gods from him. Although it seems that he is on the verge of death, it is highly unlikely that he will die like this. Dreamer’s recurring dreams in the past have constantly been warning him about some grave step that Brainy may take. So, it makes sense that Dreamer is going to save him ultimately. Furthermore, as Lex and Lillian join hands for a secret evil plan, Supergirl will need all the help she can get. Since she forgives Lena in the season 5 finale, it seems like a good place to start.

However, the uncertainty of the next move from Lillian and Lex, who also have the gods in the shrunken state with them, should worry the heroes as they probably return with a devastating plan. Supergirl season 6 episode 1 will shed some light on what we can expect from them. Here’s a trailer for the upcoming season to give you some insight.

Supergirl Season 5 Finale Recap

The season 5 finale of ‘Supergirl’ is full of surprises that fans may not be expecting. Brainy decides to act of his own accord when Lex asks him to let Leviathan kill Supergirl and her friends. After getting some moral support from Lady Brainy, he goes onto the ship with the motive to shrink the vexatious gods, even though Brainy knows that he will die in the process because of the ship’s protective defenses.

Unfortunately, he does not know that Lex foresees his plans and has a secret pin to enter the ship safely. When he finds Brainy, he is already on the verge of death. Lex takes the gods in their shrunken state to Lillian Luthor, his mother, without wasting any time. Meanwhile, Gamemnae prepares to take out the entire human race at once by inviting everyone to a virtual reality party using Obsidian North’s VR lenses.

Thankfully, Supergirl arrives at the right time and, with her emotional speech, manages to convince everyone to leave the VR world and remove their lenses. Kara finally shows trust in Lena and forgives her for all the past wrongs. The episode ends on a cliffhanger, leaving a lot to the viewer’s imagination. Therefore, the upcoming season is bound to be full-of-action and uncertainty as fans prepare for it with bated breaths.

Read More: TV Shows Like Supergirl