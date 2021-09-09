In episode 10 of ‘Supergirl,’ the titular superheroine interferes when a big corporation gets a chance to lay its hands on a building in the Heights that was reserved for low-income housing. Orlando helps Supergirl win over the city; however, the plan derails upon the arrival of Nyxly. You can read more about the events in the latest episode in the recap section. Now, let us see what troubles lie ahead for Supergirl and the team in ‘Supergirl’ in season 6 episode 11.

Supergirl Season 6 Episode 11 Release Date

‘Supergirl’ season 6 episode 11 will release on September 14, 2021, at 9 pm ET on The CW. You can watch the new hour-long episodes of the sixth and final season of the show every Tuesday on the network.

Where to Stream Supergirl Season 6 Episode 11 Online?

You can watch 'Supergirl' season 6 episode 11 on your television screens on The CW channel at the above-mentioned date and time. If you miss the TV broadcast, you can catch the show a day later on The CW's official website or The CW app.

Supergirl Season 6 Episode 11 Spoilers

‘Supergirl’ season 6 episode 11 is titled ‘Mxy in the Middle.’ In the upcoming episode, the superheroes will most likely have to stop Nyxly or Nyxlygsptlnz, a fifth-dimensional Imp, from defeating Mr. Mxyzptlk. In an interesting sequence, Mxy will explain Nyxly’s past through a song. Therefore, in the episode, we can expect to learn more about Nyxly’s backstory and the motivation for all the resentment the former princess carries within herself.

Meanwhile, Lena Luthor will visit her mother’s hometown of Newfoundland in Ireland to gain more insights into her past. However, she might be shocked upon not receiving the welcome she expected from the locals of the sleepy town.

Supergirl Season 6 Episode 10 Recap

The title of the tenth episode of ‘Supergirl’ season 6 is ‘Still I Rise.’ It opens with Nyxly finding herself in the real world. In the meantime, Supergirl and Brawny use the power of social media to help the neighborhood. Things don’t go so smoothly as the community falls into trouble because of the Orquia Deal. Supergirl tries to save the day by asking Councilwoman Rankin to say no to the deal. However, the latter pays no heed to Supergirl’s request.

Since Supergirl is not the one who easily gives up, she brings in Orlando, whose house, too, is about to fall apart due to the Orquia Deal. Although he gains the compassion of everyone, they realize a bomb is planted in the building. The team manages to avert this disaster, and the neighborhood is also saved. Meanwhile, Kelly trains herself to fit in the group. The episode ends with Nyxly confronting Supergirl with all her mighty powers.

