Supergirl Season 6 Episode 12: What to Expect?

In episode 11 of ‘Supergirl,’ Nyxly has unfinished matters to resolve with regards to her tragic past, which was brutally dismantled by her father. Lena Luthor attempts to learn what happened to her mother, Elizabeth Walsh, and the two other women who are allegedly responsible for the death of Margot’s husband. In case you’re looking for the highlights of the latest episode, you can check out the recap at the bottom. Now, here is all we have to share about ‘Supergirl’ season 6 episode 12!

Supergirl Season 6 Episode 12 Release Date

‘Supergirl’ season 6 episode 12 will release on September 21, 2021, at 9 pm ET on The CW. You can watch the new hour-long episodes of the sixth and final season of the show every Tuesday on the network.

Where to Stream Supergirl Season 6 Episode 12 Online?

You can watch ‘Supergirl’ season 6 episode 12 on your television screens on The CW channel at the above-mentioned date and time. If you miss the TV broadcast, you can catch the show a day later on The CW’s official website or The CW app. You can also opt for Live TV streaming services like DirecTV, YouTube TV, Xfinity, and FuboTV for watching the episodes of ‘Supergirl.’

In addition, VOD platforms like iTunes, Apple TV, Vudu, Google Play, Microsoft Store, Spectrum on Demand, and Amazon Prime Video give the option of either buying or renting the episodes or seasons. Furthermore, seasons 1 to 5 of ‘Supergirl’ are available to stream on Netflix.

Supergirl Season 6 Episode 12 Spoilers

In ‘Supergirl’ season 6 episode 12 titled ‘Blind Spots,’ an accident at the Ormfell building will alarm the entire community, especially Kelly, who might have to deal with Joey’s injury along with a massive number of victims struck by the disaster. She will take up the responsibility of aiding people who desperately need help when things at the hospital go awry.

On the other hand, Supergirl will be occupied in defeating Nyxly, so Kelly has no option but to ensure the community’s safety. Moreover, Supergirl and the Superfriends will have to lay hands on all the totems first if they want to save the world from the Imp Princess’ wrath and fury. Here is a promo for the upcoming episode!

Supergirl Season 6 Episode 11 Recap

In the eleventh episode, titled ‘Mxy in the Middle,’ we learn how Nyxly’s decision to rebel against her father with her brother on her side invited severe consequences. She was exiled while her brother was shockingly forgiven. Nyxly is now on the search for an Imp artifact called the Allstone which could only be secured through the blood of Mr. Mxyzptlk, the last remaining Imp who created the stone.

Meanwhile, Lena discovers that her mother, Elizabeth Walsh, along with two other women, were present in a coven when one of the spells killed Margot’s husband. In the present day, Lena is shocked to know that the three women had only wanted to scare the victim who had repeatedly assaulted his wife, Margot. One of the alleged murderers, Florence, discloses that a part of Elizabeth’s supernatural powers resides in Lena, her daughter.

Disguised as Mxy, Dreamer plans to fix the dampener on Nyxly’s wrist only to have their mission sabotaged and stuck according to Nyxly’s will. Mr. Mxyzptlk finally shows himself after lengthy deliberation. In a shocking turn of events, he chooses to sacrifice himself, considering how he let Nyxly go into a neverending exile. In the meantime, Nyxly is dead set in her goal to find the totems which could enable her to seek revenge upon everyone who wronged her.

