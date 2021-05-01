‘Supergirl’ season 6 episode 5 is the first part of the two-episode flashback series where the Super Friends courageously set out to change the past, resulting in a new timeline where they hope to rescue a young Kara from the Phantom Zone. As they descend from their spaceship, Nia and Brainy interact with Kara in the year 2009 and also get acquainted with a very boisterous and competitive Cat, who is believed to be the source of Kara’s misery. If you’re looking for a detailed summary of the previous episode, you can take a look at the recap. Moving on, fans must be nervously awaiting the next episode, where Nia and Brainy’s future will be established. Let us take a look at everything we know about ‘Supergirl’ season 6 episode 6!

Supergirl Season 6 Episode 6 Release Date

‘Supergirl’ season 6 episode 6 is scheduled to release on May 4, 2021, at 9/8c on The CW. The episodes air Tuesdays and have a runtime of around 45 minutes each.

Where to Stream Supergirl Season 6 Episode 6 Online?

People with a cable connection can simply watch ‘Supergirl’ season 6 episode 6 on The CW channel at the aforementioned date and time. In case you have pulled the plug on cable, you can stream the episode on the official website of The CW or The CW app one day after it finishes airing on the original network. ‘Supergirl’ season 6 episode 6 can also be live-streamed on DirecTV and FuboTV. You can additionally gain access to all the previous seasons on Netflix if you’re a subscriber. Others can opt for VOD platforms such as iTunes, Apple TV, and Amazon Prime, where you can either buy or rent the episodes.

Supergirl Season 6 Episode 6 Spoilers

The 6th episode of ‘Supergirl’ season 6, titled ‘Prom Again!’, marks the second installment of the flashback episodes where the Super Friends are dedicated to changing the past and forging a new timeline. It will pick up right where things left off in the previous episode. A young Kara will encounter kryptonite for the first time. We will probably see why she never got out of the Phantom Zone, and there is a high chance Cat Grant may have been the primary reason for that. During her younger years, she used to be extremely competitive, and in many instances, she repeatedly put Kara’s life in danger. Not to forget that Cat is aware of the crash now, and her newfound knowledge is further backed up by evidence. There is also more to be worried about if you recall Nia and Brainy’s unfortunate abduction by the outer space aliens. Here’s a promo for the upcoming episode!

Supergirl Season 6 Episode 5 Recap

‘Supergirl’ season 6 episode 5 is titled ‘Prom Night!’ In the episode, the Super Friends need to revisit 2009, where Kara had gotten herself injured because of the Aquarid Meteor Shower in 2009. In Midvale, she had hit a meteor slicing through the sky, but she wasn’t aware that it had kryptonite in it. It comes to their notice that Kara’s high school boyfriend Kenny Li survived in the new timeline. Brainy and Nia choose to tag along for the mission. They successfully land in the year 2009, but their ship crashes into the high school’s baseball field. They later reunite with Kara, Alex, and Kenny. To fix their broken ship, the girls collect some dysprosium. Furthermore, Cat enquires about the crash.

Kara’s existence is detected by a group of aliens from outer space who now plan to kill her. They introduce a runaway truck to coax her into revealing her identity as a Kryptonian. With Nia’s help, she curbs its movement in order to save the school, but Cat watches everything from afar and takes a picture of the spaceship. Brainy looks up information about the alien and learns that his name is Naxim Tork, who was supposed to be caught by the DEO. The only thing that sabotaged his arrest in this timeline happens to be Nia and Brainy’s presence. In the end, they are captured by the aliens.

