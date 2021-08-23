Episode 7 of ‘Supergirl’ season 6 wraps up the first story arc of the final season with Kara returning to earth. However, her escape from the Phantom Zone is by no means an easy affair, and she requires the assistance of her friends and Zor-El. The episode focuses on Kara’s friends, led by J’onn and Alex, who arrive in the Phantom Zone to rescue her. You can read more about that in the recap section. However, let’s first take a look at what’s in store for Kara and her superhero friends in ‘Supergirl’ season 6 episode 8.

Supergirl Season 6 Episode 8 Release Date

‘Supergirl’ season 6 episode 8 will release on August 24, 2021, at 9 pm ET on The CW. New episodes of the show’s sixth and final season air on the network every Tuesday.

Where to Stream Supergirl Season 6 Episode 8 Online?

Cable users can watch ‘Supergirl’ season 6 episode 8 on The CW channel at the date and time stated above. You can also stream the new episode on The CW’s official website or The CW app a day after its television broadcast. Folks without a cable subscription can opt for live TV streaming services such as DirecTV and FuboTV. The upcoming episode will also be available for purchase on VOD platforms such as iTunes, Apple TV, and Amazon Prime, where you can either buy or rent the episodes. Additionally, all the previous seasons of the show are available on Netflix.

Supergirl Season 6 Episode 8 Spoilers

‘Supergirl’ season 6 episode 8 is titled ‘Welcome Back, Kara.’ It will focus on Kara returning to National City. She is likely to receive a hero’s welcome but might have to jump straight into the action to protect her beloved city. Zor-El could struggle to adjust to life on Earth and integrate himself into Kara’s normal life. We could get a glimpse of how her experiences in the Phantom Zone have changed Kara. Zor-El’s attempts to help Kara and the Superfriends protect the city will likely end up causing a disaster. We could also learn more about Nyxly’s motivations. Here’s a promo for episode 8!

Supergirl Season 6 Episode 7 Recap

‘Fear Knot’ is the title of the seventh episode of ‘Supergirl’ season 6. The episode opens with Kara and Zor-El escaping the destruction of the Anchor and destabilizing a portion of the Phantom Zone. They are attacked by the Phantoms, and Kara experiences a vision of her friends dying.

On earth, a couple of hours before the events in the Phantom Zone, Kara’s friends put their plan to rescue her into motion. J’onn transforms the Tower into a spacecraft, and the group uses Kara’s DNA obtained by Brainy and Nia to track Kara in the Phantom Zone. However, upon their arrival in the Phantom Zone, the group is attacked by a Phantom who has escaped captivity.

The Phantom causes the group to experience Fear Visions. J’onn and Brainy remain unaffected by the Phantom’s powers and capture him, stopping the Fear Visions. The episode ends with the group rescuing Kara and Zor-El and returning to earth with Nyxly secretly present aboard the ship.

