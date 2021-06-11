In the ninth episode of ‘Superman & Lois,’ Morgan Edge ropes Emily into his plan, hoping to exterminate Clark and his family. He has recruited several people in this manner, snatching away their identities and replacing their bodies with Kryptonians. Lois is at her wit’s end trying to expose him, but his impeccable reputation remains untainted. If you missed the latest episode, there is a recap laid out at the bottom. Before the next episode airs, you can check out a short preview of ‘Superman & Lois’ episode 10 here!

Superman & Lois Episode 10 Release Date

‘Superman & Lois’ episode 10 is slated to premiere on June 15, 2021, at 9/8c on The CW. New episodes usually roll out every week, and every episode is around an hour long.

Where to Watch Superman & Lois Episode 10 Online?

To watch ‘Superman & Lois’ episode 10 live during its television premiere, tune in to The CW at the aforementioned timeslot. The episode will drop on The CW’s official website and The CW app a day later. So you can visit the website and stream the episode there. Live-streaming options include watching the show on DirecTV, Youtube TV, and Fubo TV. The older seasons are also available on these platforms in case you want to rewatch them. In addition, you can buy/rent the episodes on VOD platforms like iTunes, Vudu, and Amazon Prime Video.

Superman & Lois Episode 10 Spoilers

In ‘Superman & Lois’ episode 10 is titled ‘O Mother, Where Art Thou?’ Lana will notice unusual changes in Kyle’s behavior. This certainly has something to do with Morgan’s shady experiments converting human beings into Kryptonians. The tensed air between them will affect Sarah too, and she will finally snap at Lana for not letting her in on the truth. She will be frustrated of her mother always covering for an unavailable dad. As panic takes hold, Lana will rush to Lois and Clark for help. Meanwhile, Jonathan will disclose his secrets to Jordan. For a sneak peek into the next episode, here’s a promo you can watch!

Superman & Lois Episode 9 Recap

In the latest episode of ‘Superman & Lois’ titled ‘Loyal Subjekts,’ Lois is determined to know what Morgan Edge wants from Smallville, so she prompts Clark and Lana to search for him. At the Gazette, Lois warns Lana not to inch too close to the enemy. Superman rushes to the site of a heist, where he takes down a group of robbers. In the meantime, Morgan has performed a hypnotic experiment on Emily. It is a part of his primary scheme that has not been revealed yet.

At this point, we’re aware that he has been capturing people at random and substituting their bodies with Kryptonians. At home, the adults find Jordan sneezing out icicles, and they assume he got it from Clark, who was attacked with a syndicated gas from the military. Lois yells at her father for allowing this to happen. Clark takes his son to the fortress to drain out his lungs. Sarah is disappointed at Jordan’s absence during the school play, but her father, Kyle, shows up instead.

Edge’s blinding shadow casts itself there, too, as Lana spots Emily leaving the auditorium, and her suspicious behavior compels Kyle to follow her. Lois and Jonathan are attacked by Emily and another man at their barn, but General Lane releases the syndicated gas to hold them down. Jonathan subsequently shoots at Emily and her sidekick. Kyle joins them too, revealing himself to be one of Morgan’s minions, but Clark drives them away. Elsewhere, Lois’ editor has caught hold of something important, and Clark is summoned by Edge, who then proclaims to be his brother from another world.

