The second hour of ‘Superman & Lois’ season 1 takes us to the Kent family’s life in Smallville, which is not without its challenges. Lois takes charge of the city’s political situation in her own literary ways. Clark tries to familiarize Jordan with his superhero heritage. Lastly, Lex Luthor is slowly edging in to ruin their lives. If you want to jog your memory, you can read more about the latest episode at the end. But for now, you can take a look at the details for the upcoming episode. Here’s everything we know about ‘Superman & Lois’ Episode 3!

Superman & Lois Season 1 Episode 3 Release Date

‘Superman & Lois’ episode 3 is slated to premiere on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at 9/8c on The CW. New episodes drop every Tuesday on the channel.

Where to Watch Superman & Lois Episode 3 Online?

Fans of the show can watch ‘Superman & Lois’ episode 3 on The CW by tuning in at the date and time mentioned above. You can also watch it on The CW’s official website or The CW app a day after it airs on the cable network. Cord-cutters can additionally watch the show on live TV websites such as DirecTV, Youtube TV, and Fubo TV. You can even buy or rent the episodes on VOD services like iTunes, Vudu, and Amazon Prime Video.

Superman & Lois Episode 3 Spoilers

‘Superman & Lois’ Episode 3 is called ‘The Perks of Not Being a Wallflower,’ where Clark will share part of his Kryptonian history with Jordan and Jonathan over breakfast. Considering how the twins are beginning to display powers of their own, this will be a potential sign that they might soon be out saving the world. Lois and Chrissy will dig deeper to uncover the truth about Morgan Edge. You can watch the promo below!

Superman & Lois Episode 2 Recap

The second episode of ‘Superman & Lois’ is titled ‘Heritage,’ where the family tries to adapt to their new life in Smallville as they tackle the probable danger of their lives being wrecked by Lex Luthor. Meanwhile, Lana Lang Cushing invites the Kent family over for a barbecue, and Kyle seems to have established hatred for the Kents.

As another day begins, Lois looks up information about Morgan Edge because she does not trust his power over Smallville. This leads her to attend a city council meeting where she is unfairly portrayed as the bad guy. Lois is uncontrollably riled up, which motivates her to write an incriminating article about Morgan. But as expected, her piece never sees the light of day. Morgan does some heavy editing and sends out a sugar-coated article containing good stuff about himself.

Lois reacts to the situation by extending a resignation letter for Daily Planet. She ultimately joins Chrissy on the Smallville Gazette, which she singlehandedly runs. Meanwhile, Clark is off educating Jordan about his Kryptonian heritage at the Fortress of Solitude. Their first trip imbibes a sense of meaning in Jordan, and he feels special. But that feeling turns out to be short-lived when he learns that he is incapable of matching up to his father’s powers. His cells cannot store adequate solar energy.

Apart from personal struggles faced by the Kents, Captain Lex Luthor is also prepared to torment them, and we all know why. During their first fight, it was revealed that Luthor hates Superman because Kal-El destroyed his planet. Clark has no idea what he means. Still, as the episode closes, we learn that Captain Luthor is from an alternate dimension where Superman conquered the planet and terminated everyone in Luthor’s military squad, including General Lane.

