In the fourth episode of ‘Superman & Lois’ season 1, we witness Lois trying to expose Morgan Edge as his motive behind ruling over Smallville seems questionable. General Lane also makes an appearance in the Kent family and aggravates the situation at home. But before we move on to more details about the episode, let us first take a look at what we can expect from the upcoming episode – ‘Superman & Lois’ episode 5!

Superman & Lois Episode 5 Release Date

‘Superman & Lois’ episode 5 is scheduled to premiere on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at 9/8c on The CW. New episodes drop every Tuesday on the channel.

Where to Watch Superman & Lois Episode 5 Online?

If you want to ‘Superman & Lois’ episode 5 on TV, you can tune in to The CW at the above-mentioned date and time. You can also stream it on The CW’s official website or The CW app a day after its original broadcast. If you have cut the cord, you can additionally watch the show on live TV websites like DirecTV, Youtube TV, and Fubo TV. You can even buy or rent the episodes on VOD platforms such as iTunes, Vudu, and Amazon Prime Video.

Superman & Lois Episode 5 Spoilers

The upcoming episode of ‘Superman & Lois’ is called ‘The Best of Smallville,’ which will mark Smallville’s first Harvest Festival since Martha’s passing. Clark will be reminded of what his mother meant to him. Lois will make a breakthrough in the investigation of Morgan Edge. Meanwhile, Kyle will attempt to reconnect with Lana. You can take a look at its promo below!

Superman & Lois Episode 4 Recap

The latest episode of ‘Superman & Lois’ is titled ‘Haywire,’ Lois spots Edge at the football game, and her dad, General Lane, also makes an entry right before Jordan is sent to the field. He is mad at Lois for having hidden the truth about Jordan’s powers. Lana and Kyle, on the other hand, are having dinner with Edge and exchanging ideas. Lois is approached by Edge’s lawyer, who is well aware that Lois cannot publish her work because of her Daily Planet contract.

Jonathan is sad about Jordan receiving the limelight and himself being benched. Lois mentions that she is off to see Edge at the mines, and they subsequently have a confrontation. She wants to know his intentions about Smallville and lets him know that she will be present at the town meeting. General Lane runs a check on the prison transportation system. There is an explosion at the prison at which Clark sets off to look for the prisoner who has escaped. Jordan and Jonathan attend a party where Jordan is talking to Sarah, and Jonathan is watching over Tag. He then cuts his hand and runs off with the twins trailing behind. Tag’s severed hand is continuously vibrating.

Away from the commotion of the party, Superman is being tortured by the prisoner using a device. But he is quick to gain the upper hand and then melts his weapon. He also shows up in time to save Tag, after which they all find out that he is a meta-human. Lois then warns her dad not to interfere in her life. The episode closes with Morgan Edge unearthing a mine of X-Kryptonite, a substance that could shake up the internal functioning of humans. His interest in Smallville certainly has something to do with it.

