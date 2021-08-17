‘Superman & Lois’ is a superhero drama series that revolves around Clark Kent / Superman, his wife, Lois Lane, and their two children who relocate to Clark’s hometown of Smallville in Kansas. The series is based on characters appearing in DC Comics and developed for television by Greg Berlanti and Todd Helbing. It is a spin-off of ‘Supergirl,’ and a part of the ‘Arrowverse’ shared universe.

The show’s debut season earned positive reviews from critics due to its fresh and exciting take on the iconic character of Superman. After the conclusion of a rip-roaring first season that is packed with shocking twists, fans must be eager to learn more about a second season. If you are looking for details about ‘Superman & Lois’ season 2, here’s all that you need to know!

Superman & Lois Season 2 Release Date

‘Superman & Lois’ season 1 premiered on February 23, 2021, on The CW and wrapped its run by airing the season finale on August 17, 2021. The inaugural season of the show consists of 15 episodes, which are approximately 40-45 minutes in length each.

Now, let’s dive into the details about a follow-up season. On March 2, 2021, a little over a week after the series premiere, the superhero drama series was renewed for a second season by The CW. However, the sophomore season is yet to begin filming and is likely in the pre-production stage. Although a release date hasn’t been announced for the second season yet, the series is expected to return in 2022 and has been confirmed to be a part of the network’s midseason slate. Therefore, we can expect ‘Superman & Lois’ season 2 to premiere sometime in Q1 2022.

The sky’s the limit. #SupermanAndLois has been renewed for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/Muj32C3RT3 — Superman & Lois (@cwsupermanlois) March 2, 2021

Superman & Lois Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch headline the cast of ‘Superman & Lois’ as the titular couple, Kal-El / Clark Kent / Superman and journalist Lois Lane. Both actors also appear as alternate earth versions of their characters. The rest of the main cast comprises Jordan Elsass (Jonathan Kent), Alexander Garfin (Jordan Kent), Inde Navarrette (Sarah Cushing), Dylan Walsh (Samuel Lane), Emmanuelle Chriqui (Lana Lang-Cushing), Erik Valdez (Kyle Cushing), Wolé Parks (John Henry Irons / The Stranger), and Adam Rayner (Morgan Edge / Tal-Rho / Eradicator).

Most of the main cast members are expected to return to their respective roles for season 2. Actress Sofia Hasmik (Chrissy Beppo), who appears in a recurring capacity in the first season, has been promoted to a series regular status for the second season. Stacey Farber (Leslie Larr), Angus Macfadyen (Jor-El), Joselyn Picard (Sophie Cushing), and Fritzy Klevans-Destine (Sean Smith) are likely to return in recurring roles. We could also see a few fresh faces joining the cast in season 2.

Superman & Lois Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

In the first season of ‘Superman & Lois,’ Clark, Lois, and their sons struggle to adjust to life in Smallville. Clark learns that Morgan Edge is actually his Kryptonian half-brother, Tal-Rho. Clark as Superman teams up with Irons to stop Tal-Rho’s evil machinations. Tal-Rho allows the Eradicator to take over his mind in a bid to restore Krypton at the cost of his own life.

In season 2, we are likely to see the Kent family trying to make a fresh start in the aftermath of the conflict with Tal-Rho. Irons’ perception of Superman could change, and he might become a more willing ally to the hero. Jordan and Jonathan will likely have to adapt to living a dual life like their father. Jordan could experience changes in his psychology as a result of Zeta-Rho’s consciousness transferring into his body. Lois might uncover a new conspiracy bringing her and Clark into conflict with new and dangerous threats.

Fan-favorite Superman supervillains from the comics such as Bizarro, Doomsday, and General Zod could also appear in the second season. Therefore, the upcoming installment will most likely feature thrilling action sequences, emotional drama, and engrossing character journeys from the pages of DC Comics.

