Survival of the Thickest: Who is the Father of Imani’s Baby? Is It Khalil’s Baby?

The third season of Netflix’s ‘Survival of the Thickest‘ opens a new chapter in the lives of Mavis Beaumont and her friends. As she embarks on a transformative personal and professional journey, her chosen family also experiences life-changing events. Khalil, in particular, goes through a dramatic shift in his life, putting him at a crossroads where the next step will determine what kind of person he wants to be. And all of it begins with the arrival of a woman named Imani. After she and Khalil have a brief fling, she drops a bombshell on him when she reveals she is pregnant. However, she also mentions that there was another person she had been with while she was with him, which raises a question about the child’s parentage. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Khalil Receives a Shocking Update from Imani

After his breakup with India, which left him struggling to form connections with new people in the second season, Khalil undergoes a massive shift in the third season. His therapy sessions have helped him with his problems, and he is back in the game. Soon, he has a fling with two women: Natasha and Imani. He meets Imani at a New Year’s party thrown by his artist friends, where she is the caterer. She finds him on the couch, contemplating Charcoal Jackson’s words that his art is still raw, and he doesn’t say anything. They have a minor banter where sparks fly, but Khalil has to leave the party because Mavis and Luca are bored.

By a stroke of luck, he finds Imani again that night on the train when he, Mavis, and Luca are on their way to the final party of the night in CC Bloom. One look between them, and Khalil gladly abandons the rest of the plans for the night and spends it with Imani. While they have a great time together, Imani doesn’t seem so keen to continue their fling. They had a good time together, and now, it’s time to move on. She doesn’t return to him for a few weeks, bringing him some news. It turns out she is pregnant, and she is pretty sure Khalil is the father.

Since she slept with one other guy around that time, she has to confirm whose child it is. So, she gets Khalil’s DNA, and the test confirms that it is his child after all. Imani also reveals that she has every intention of going through with the pregnancy, and it is up to Khalil whether he wants to play his part as the father. Since the news comes suddenly and is shocking, he is left wondering whether he really wants to be a father when he has barely started to figure out his own issues. Eventually, however, he makes a decision that will change the course of his life.

Imani’s Pregnancy Leads Khalil to Examine His Relationship With His Father

Since the first season, we have seen Khalil struggle with the idea of relationships, which he eventually delves into in his therapy sessions. It turns out that a lot of his emotional issues are the result of the fraught relationship with his absent father. The more he realizes he is making the same mistakes his father made and becoming someone he doesn’t really admire, the more he works to ensure he turns out nothing like him. He discusses his insecurities on the matter with his friends, which is also where it is revealed that his father is in prison.

Khalil visits him after he has a health scare and wishes to figure out whether it is hereditary or not. In this conversation, his father doesn’t seem to show any regret for not being around when Khalil was a child. Rather, he says that considering how bad he would have been at the job, it is better that he wasn’t around to mess things up. Khalil is shocked and disappointed to discover that his father is patting himself on the back for his absence from his son’s life, out of fear of messing things up. He doesn’t intend to make the same mistake with his child, which is why, when Imani gives him the chance to back out, he doesn’t.

She tells him she has the community and the resources to take care of the child on her own, but Khalil doesn’t want that. He wants to be present in his son’s life, even if he and Imani don’t necessarily have to be together. He assures her that he, too, has a community that will love and support his child, just as they have loved and supported him over the years. He doesn’t want his child to grow up with the same issues that plagued him into his adulthood. He is dedicated to making the child feel loved and wanted, breaking the cycle of absentee fathers who leave a bad influence on their sons, and proving himself to be a better man.

Read More: What Happened to Marley? Did Tasha Smith Leave Survival of the Thickest?