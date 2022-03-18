Suspicion Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

Based on the Israeli series ‘False Flag’ by Maria Feldman and Amit Cohen, Apple TV+’s thriller series ‘Suspicion’ follows the kidnapping of Leo Newman, the son of a renowned businesswoman named Katherine Newman. Upon Leo’s abduction, five British individuals fall under the suspicion and surveillance of the FBI and the NCA. The series progresses through the attempts of the suspects to unravel the mystery behind the kidnapping to prove their innocence, all while hiding secrets about themselves from one another.

Created by Rob Williams, the show originally released in February 2022. The crime series received mixed to positive reviews from critics and audiences alike, garnering praises for its engrossing narrative and performances. Since the first season of the show ends with enough scope for the second installment, the viewers must be wondering about the prospects of the same. On that note, here’s everything you need to know about the sophomore season of the show!

Suspicion Season 2 Release Date

‘Suspicion’ season 1 premiered on February 4, 2022, on Apple TV+, concluding its run on March 18, 2022. The first season comprises eight episodes with a runtime of 44–50 minutes each.

As far as the prospects of a second season are concerned, here’s what we know. Apple TV+ has not yet released an official statement regarding the renewal of ‘Suspicion’ for season 2. According to Elizabeth Henstridge and Kunal Nayyar — who portray Tara and Aadesh, respectively — the second season of the show is not improbable. In an interview in February 2022, Nayyar said that the future of the series depends on the demand from the fans. If the viewership numbers of the first season satisfy the standard set by the streaming platform, we can expect a sophomore season.

The first season of the show ends with enough scope for conceiving a second installment. Furthermore, ‘False Flag,’ the Israeli series the Apple TV+ production is based on, is a multi-season show. Therefore, there is a high chance that we may see ‘Suspicion’ following the same model. If the network renews the show soon, we can expect ‘Suspicion’ season 2 to release sometime in Q2 2023.

Suspicion Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

If renewed, we may see the return of Uma Thurman (Katherine Newman), Gerran Howell (Leo Newman), Kunal Nayyar (Aadesh Chopra), Elizabeth Henstridge (Tara McAllister), Elyes Gabel (Sean Tilson), Georgina Campbell (Natalie Thompson), and Tom Rhys Harries (Eddie Walker). We can also expect to see Angel Coulby (Vanessa Okoye), Noah Emmerich (Scott Anderson), Clare Perkins (Lydia), and Karl Johnson (Eric Cresswell) in the potential second season. Meanwhile, Lydia West (Monique Thompson) and Robert Glenister (Martin Copeland) may not return since the fates of their characters are sealed in season 1.

Suspicion Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

The first season of the show ends with Leo and Tara revealing to Aadesh, Natalie, and Eddie that Leo’s kidnapping was staged by them. They learn that Tara, the daughter of Eric Cresswell, planned the whole affair with Leo to force Katherine to reveal the truth about Cresswell. Their plan succeeds as Katherine reveals to the world that she created fake allegations of misconduct against Cresswell to discredit his scientific findings against her client. Sean arrives at Leo’s hideout and takes him to his mother in return for $1 million. Katherine meets Leo and shares her doubts regarding Leo’s way of handling the truth.

If renewed, we can expect season 2 to follow the dynamics between Katherine and Leo. Since Leo wants the company to run without lies, Katherine may not be enthusiastic about handing over Cooper Newman PR to her son. Leo may also face severe consequences for his actions as Katherine is most likely sure that her son is trying to bring her down. We can also expect another startling crime that possibly reconnects Aadesh, Tara, Natalie, Eddie, and Sean, with Vanessa and Anderson teaming up again to investigate. Otherwise, Vanessa and Anderson may join hands to find Sean or solve another high-profile crime.

Read More: Where is Apple TV+’s Suspicion Filmed?