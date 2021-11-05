Swagger Episode 5 Release Date, Time and Spoilers

‘Swagger’ delves into the world of youth basketball and follows the story of high school star athlete Jace Carson, who dreams of someday playing in the NBA. Jace’s relationship with his team hits a rocky patch in episode 4, which makes things all the more disastrous when Swagger DMV goes up against a formidable team. Now, a new star player might be joining the team, and the heat is on Jace to prove he’s the best. What happens next? Only the upcoming episode can tell us. Here’s everything we know about ‘Swagger’ episode 5.

Swagger Episode 5 Release Date

‘Swagger’ episode 5 is set to premiere on November 12, 2021, at 3 am ET on Apple TV+. The first three episodes released simultaneously on October 29, 2021, and subsequent episodes of the sports drama series are scheduled to release every Friday till the season finale on December 17, 2021. In total, season 1 has 10 hour-long episodes.

Where To Stream Swagger Episode 5 Online?

‘Swagger’ episode 5 will be available exclusively on the Apple streaming platform— Apple TV+. All-new episodes, as well as previously released episodes, are available on the streaming service. Apple TV+ also offers a 7-day free trial that you can use to check out the show.

Swagger Episode 5 Spoilers

Episode 5 is titled ’24 hour Person’ and will likely see Ike finalize Nick Mendez’s high profile transfer to his team. Therefore, the upcoming episode could feature some very tense moments if Jace and Nick find themselves playing on the same side. However, this will likely make DMV Swagger virtually unbeatable, and the team might be looking at some resounding victories if all goes well.

Meanwhile, the feud between Ike and NBA player Lester Davis is likely to continue. The latter will almost certainly continue to try and poach Jace from Ike’s team. Davis might also set his sights on Nick and try to pit him against Ike as well. The motive for this long-running rivalry has so far not been revealed, and the upcoming episode could shed some light on why Ike and Lester had a falling out in the first place.

Swagger Episode 4 Recap

Episode 4 is titled ‘We Good?’ and finds Jace in an awkward position with the rest of his team against him for trying to steal the limelight. Things only worsen when the young basketball prodigy skips team practice to go and shoot hoops with Lester Davis. However, Jenna fully supports her son’s friendship with the NBA star and keeps reiterating that Jace needs to be selfish when it comes to basketball. Due to the team’s infighting, they eventually lose to the G-Dubs, a team sponsored by Davis.

Meanwhile, Nick’s mother has a falling out with his coach and forces her son to leave the team. She then approaches Ike and DMV Swagger but demands they provide her and her son a place to stay (since they are immigrants). Ike is initially against the idea but begins to come around and finally sits down for a discussion with Nick near the end of the episode. The coach and his partner Meg subsequently decide to start working on meeting Nick and his mother’s demands so they can bring the star athlete into their team.

