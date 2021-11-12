Swagger Episode 6 Release Date, Time and Spoilers

Things have taken a dark turn, and ‘Swagger’ continues to follow the chaotic world of youth basketball and the youngsters that form its beating heart. Episode 5 finds Jace’s mind straying from basketball for the first time even as a new player joins the team. The episode ends on a frantic note, and the upcoming chapter is going to be a pivotal one in Jace’s story. If you’re excited about what’s coming next, then you’re in luck. Here’s everything we know about ‘Swagger’ episode 6.

Swagger Episode 6 Release Date

‘Swagger’ episode 6 is set to premiere on November 19, 2021, at 3 am ET on Apple TV+. The first three episodes released simultaneously on October 29, 2021, and subsequent episodes of the sports drama series are scheduled to release every Friday till the season finale on December 17, 2021. In total, season 1 has 10 hour-long episodes.

Where To Stream Swagger Episode 6 Online?

‘Swagger’ episode 6 will be available exclusively on the Apple streaming platform— Apple TV+. All-new episodes, as well as previously released episodes, are available on the streaming service. Apple TV+ also offers a 7-day free trial that you can use to check out the show.

Swagger Episode 6 Spoilers

Episode 6 is titled ‘All on the Line’ and will take place in the immediate aftermath of Jace and his friends committing a serious crime. Since it seems like Musa’s face is caught on camera while the boys pummel Crystal’s basketball coach, the upcoming episode is going to likely find them in serious trouble. This will also have massive ramifications on Ike’s basketball team since all the boys involved in the crime are part of his squad. There is also a small hope that Crystal’s molester coach is finally brought to justice.

Nick’s place on the Swagger DMV squad is also unstable, and the upcoming episode might reveal whether the star high-school athlete decides to stick with Ike or go back to his old team. Once again, Nick’s decision will also have a massive effect on the team. It is also possible that with Jace indisposed after being caught for his crime, Nick will take his place as Swagger DMV’s star player. However, it seems unlikely that Jace’s mother, Jenna, will let that happen.

Swagger Episode 5 Recap

Episode 5 is titled ’24 hour Person’ and opens with Crystal finally revealing to Jace that her coach has molested her and touched her inappropriately on multiple occasions, which is why she now avoids going to practice. Jace is furious, but Crystal makes him promise that he will not reveal what has happened. Things get even more stressful when the young basketball player finds that Nick has joined the team and repeatedly tries to belittle him, angering Ike.

After practice, Jace asks a few of his teammates for help, saying that they cannot ask about his underlying motive. They agree, and the group sets off to a nearby sports center. There, they intercept Crystal’s basketball coach and violently assault him. However, Musa’s mask slips off in the ensuing scuffle, and the episode closes with the reveal that a security camera has caught the boys’ crime.

